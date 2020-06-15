All apartments in Clifton
231 STARMOND AVE
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:09 PM

231 STARMOND AVE

231 Starmond Avenue · (973) 686-7777
Location

231 Starmond Avenue, Clifton, NJ 07013
Richfield

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths. Master bedroom w/Master Bathroom and HUGE W/walk-in closet. Gorgeous state of the art Kitchen with pro range hood and newly Stainless S. appliances included. Family room, Living room, Dining room. Every room has large wall to wall windows. Park space for up to 4 cars, Central air heat/cool and hardwoods floors throughout. Available July 1 College students welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 STARMOND AVE have any available units?
231 STARMOND AVE has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 STARMOND AVE have?
Some of 231 STARMOND AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 STARMOND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
231 STARMOND AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 STARMOND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 231 STARMOND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 231 STARMOND AVE offer parking?
No, 231 STARMOND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 231 STARMOND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 STARMOND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 STARMOND AVE have a pool?
No, 231 STARMOND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 231 STARMOND AVE have accessible units?
No, 231 STARMOND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 231 STARMOND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 STARMOND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 STARMOND AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 STARMOND AVE has units with air conditioning.
