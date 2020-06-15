231 STARMOND AVE

Amenities

Gorgeous Split Level home, newly renovated in 2019 GREAT LOCATION! Located in the Heart of Clifton-Richfield section-within walking distance to Allwood park, 30 mins to NYC-GREAT FOR COMMUTERS! 4 Large bedrooms, 3 full baths. Master bedroom w/Master Bathroom and HUGE W/walk-in closet. Gorgeous state of the art Kitchen with pro range hood and newly Stainless S. appliances included. Family room, Living room, Dining room. Every room has large wall to wall windows. Park space for up to 4 cars, Central air heat/cool and hardwoods floors throughout. Available July 1 College students welcome!