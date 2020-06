Amenities

This well maintained Colonial is a commuters delight and boasts three spacious bedrooms as well as a new kitchen with Granite counter tops and two ovens! The Master has a large bathroom suite and the home has 2.5 bathes total. Large family room with lovely fireplace. Off the back enjoy a spacious sun room that overlooks your private back yard. This property has everything you need and all the space you could ask for. This home is located just minutes from NYC trains buses and MSU. Video tour available.Don't miss out on this opportunity!