25 S CHURCH ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light. Newly Installed flooring and New White Quartz counter-tops paired with stainless steel appliances will surely make cooking and entertaining more appealing! Stay warm in your family room next to your beautiful, cozy fireplace, perfect for those snowy evenings. When the weather warms up, you will be happy to have your own patio space. This rental includes a NEW washer and dryer and is in an ideal location for commuters: Close to Philadelphia, Kings Highway, NJ Turnpike, Rt. 73 and Rt. 295, giving you easy access to shopping and restaurants galore. Also, Minutes from Lifetime Fitness, Cherry Hill and Moorestown Malls. This rental will not last, call us quick before this beauty is taken.