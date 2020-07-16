All apartments in Burlington County
25 S CHURCH ROAD
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:51 PM

25 S CHURCH ROAD

25 Church Road · (609) 220-3584
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

25 Church Road, Burlington County, NJ 08052

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 53 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Welcome home to your COMPLETELY UPDATED beautiful, open floor planned condo featuring 2 large bedroom, walk-in closet and one completely renovated bathroom! Floor to ceiling windows will allow for plenty of natural light. Newly Installed flooring and New White Quartz counter-tops paired with stainless steel appliances will surely make cooking and entertaining more appealing! Stay warm in your family room next to your beautiful, cozy fireplace, perfect for those snowy evenings. When the weather warms up, you will be happy to have your own patio space. This rental includes a NEW washer and dryer and is in an ideal location for commuters: Close to Philadelphia, Kings Highway, NJ Turnpike, Rt. 73 and Rt. 295, giving you easy access to shopping and restaurants galore. Also, Minutes from Lifetime Fitness, Cherry Hill and Moorestown Malls. This rental will not last, call us quick before this beauty is taken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 S CHURCH ROAD have any available units?
25 S CHURCH ROAD has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 S CHURCH ROAD have?
Some of 25 S CHURCH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 S CHURCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
25 S CHURCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 S CHURCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 25 S CHURCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 25 S CHURCH ROAD offer parking?
No, 25 S CHURCH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 25 S CHURCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 S CHURCH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 S CHURCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 25 S CHURCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 25 S CHURCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 25 S CHURCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 25 S CHURCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 S CHURCH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 S CHURCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 S CHURCH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
