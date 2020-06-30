Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished carpet ice maker oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments internet access

Laurel Green features the best pet friendly, luxury apartment homes in Burlington County. Nestled in the heart of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Laurel Green offers easy access to Route 38, Interstate 295, the NJ Turnpike and places like the Cherry Hill Mall, Philadelphia and an abundance of local retail shopping.At Laurel Green, you can choose from any of our brand new one or two bedroom floor plans that were designed with your comfort in mind. Each apartment home offers an open concept layout complete with hardwood floors and nine foot ceilings. Enjoy natural lighting, full size washer and dryers and walk-in closets to help keep you organized. Our gourmet kitchens are perfect for entertaining with granite counter tops and clean steel appliances.Providing comfort and convenience paired with luxury and style, it is easy to see why Laurel Green is the perfect location for your new home.