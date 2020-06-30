All apartments in Moorestown-Lenola
Laurel Green

1 Courtney Way · (609) 256-6118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Courtney Way, Moorestown-Lenola, NJ 08054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0520 · Avail. now

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 0706 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1009 sqft

Unit 0504 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,655

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1009 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0410 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,761

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurel Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
carpet
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
Laurel Green features the best pet friendly, luxury apartment homes in Burlington County. Nestled in the heart of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Laurel Green offers easy access to Route 38, Interstate 295, the NJ Turnpike and places like the Cherry Hill Mall, Philadelphia and an abundance of local retail shopping.At Laurel Green, you can choose from any of our brand new one or two bedroom floor plans that were designed with your comfort in mind. Each apartment home offers an open concept layout complete with hardwood floors and nine foot ceilings. Enjoy natural lighting, full size washer and dryers and walk-in closets to help keep you organized. Our gourmet kitchens are perfect for entertaining with granite counter tops and clean steel appliances.Providing comfort and convenience paired with luxury and style, it is easy to see why Laurel Green is the perfect location for your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $650
Move-in Fees: $350 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25-$35/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurel Green have any available units?
Laurel Green has 4 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Laurel Green have?
Some of Laurel Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurel Green currently offering any rent specials?
Laurel Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Laurel Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurel Green is pet friendly.
Does Laurel Green offer parking?
Yes, Laurel Green offers parking.
Does Laurel Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Laurel Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurel Green have a pool?
Yes, Laurel Green has a pool.
Does Laurel Green have accessible units?
No, Laurel Green does not have accessible units.
Does Laurel Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Laurel Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Laurel Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Laurel Green has units with air conditioning.
