/
/
lawrenceville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
73 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,563
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,624
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
32 CYPRESS COURT
32 Cypress Court, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1096 sqft
Great location! First floor, updated end unit condo in the desired Society Hill of Lawrenceville. Features 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrenceville
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
18 CATBIRD COURT
18 Catbird Court, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2130 sqft
Spacious end unit townhome conveniently located in Sturwood Hamlet. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths on 3 levels. Ceiling fans in most rooms and wall to wall carpet throughout.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.
1 of 30
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrenceville
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
13 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Franklin Park
35 Units Available
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,748
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pennington - Prospect
1 Unit Available
70 Kelsey Ave
70 Kelsey Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Large home - end of block - This is a nice 3 bedroom + finished Attic house.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
154 Hoffman Ave
154 Hoffman Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1250 sqft
Large home for family - This is a large home for a steal! Only asking $1050 for the 4 bedroom house. Plenty of storage throughout, space for w/d, yard, & attic! *1st month rent & 1 month security deposit to move in. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4654118)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3165 sqft
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
810 Atlantic Avenue
810 Atlantic Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Hamilton School - (RLNE2754007)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14 King Avenue
14 King Ave, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Steps to TCNJ beautiful campus. - Property Id: 229072 Nice cape close to TCNJ. Hardwood flrs, tiles, large yard. built in microwave, dishwasher large counter space pantry headlights. Central Air, gas heat and hot water. Washer and Dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1643 E State St
1643 East State Street, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Spacious House Near Park! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A front porch and wrap around yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
94 Breunig Ave
94 Breunig Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
828 sqft
94 Breunig Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Trenton
1 Unit Available
395 St. Joe's
395 Saint Joes Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1048 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath with Basement - Property Id: 282526 Two story home for rent. One full bath on each floor. Unfinished basement for storage. Small yard. On-street parking. Near St. Joe's Park, Mulberry St Park, and George Page Park.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
210 BULLOCK DRIVE
210 Bullock Drive, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$4,000
2222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 BULLOCK DRIVE in Princeton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
51 Hillman Ave
51 Hillman Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1408 sqft
Classic style in neutral colors, this single family home is just the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Rich flooring, bright trim, and tons of natural light, the welcoming interior will highlight nearly any decorating style and provides just the
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
210 MOUNTAIN AVENUE
210 Mountain Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
864 sqft
Western Section. Parking for two cars. Very sunny open plan. Only two occupants allowed. Enjoy a virtual walkthrough at https://youtu.be/ERDNYBBEfc0
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lawrenceville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
Some of the colleges located in the Lawrenceville area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lawrenceville from include Philadelphia, New Brunswick, Levittown, Trenton, and Plainfield.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJPlainfield, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAGreentree, NJBound Brook, NJCroydon, PAFeasterville, PASouth Amboy, NJDunellen, NJ