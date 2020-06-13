89 Apartments for rent in Princeton Meadows, NJ

/
1409 Raven Crest - Ravens Crest 1409
1409 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2413 Ravens Crest Drive
2413 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
880 sqft
Available 08/16/20 Top floor (3rd floor) unit with skylight and vaulted ceiling which brings in lot of natural light. Sliding doors in living room leads to balcony and storage room. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath.
3206, Ravens Crest Dr
3206 Ravens Crest Dr, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1050 sqft
We are sub-leasing a 2 Bed 1 Bath apartment in The Crest at Princeton Meadows,Plainsboro,New Jersey so please DM me.Current lease ends in Sep,2020 and apartment will be available in a clean and empty state by March 1st week but we can work on dates.
1314 RAVENS CREST DR E
1314 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
667 sqft
Just updated kitchen and bathroom! Ravens Crest one bedroom condo. Bright and airy, second floor of 3 story building. New granite counters, new ceramic tile flooring, sinks and faucets. New vanity in bathroom. Freshly painted with newer carpeting.
701 ASPEN DRIVE
701 Aspen Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
916 sqft
Renovated Grenoble model at the Aspen. This first floor end-unit features a wood burning fireplace, new hardwood floors, updated kitchen and baths. Master bedroom features a full bath and walk in closet. Freshly painted.
268 HAMPSHIRE DRIVE
268 Hampshire Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1756 sqft
You have to see this beautiful end unit 3 bedrooms plus finished loft Hampshire Townhome.
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,715
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,033
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
5 BARKLEY DRIVE
5 Barkley Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
4045 sqft
Welcome home to this fabulous brick front Harvard Lexington model in the desirable "Estates at Princeton Junction". Will be freshly painted throughout prior to new tenant possession. This home features dramatic 2 story foyer and family room.
105 BAKER STREET
105 Baker St, Heathcote, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2061 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 105 BAKER STREET in Heathcote. View photos, descriptions and more!
1132 COUNTRY MILL DRIVE
1132 Country Mill Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1215 sqft
Desirable 3rd floor penthouse condo in Windsor Mill. This well maintained 2 bdrm, 2 full bath unit featureshardwood floors, updated bathrooms, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
18 HANOVER COURT
18 Hanover Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1800 sqft
Wonderful two bedroom Alden model features hardwood floors on main level, large living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, and dining room with door to backyard deck. Convenient kitchen with newer cabinets and granite countertops.
22 SCOTTSDALE COURT
22 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3205 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Shadow Oaks available for rent. The inviting entry way opens to a foyer and formal living room and dining room.
107 GROVER AVENUE
107 Grover Avenue, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1800 sqft
Great location for in-town living.
120 S MAIN STREET
120 South Main Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1572 sqft
Lovely 3 beds, 2 baths single-family ranch home situated in the Cranbury township and close to major highways 130 and NJ Turnpike.
2 OAKMONT TERRACE
2 Oakmont Terrace, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2616 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Colonial In Windsor Farm!4 Bedroom , 2.5 Bath , 2 Car Garage and Fenced in yard. Perfectly decorated and peaceful home. Enter into a 2-Story Foyer and Hardwood floor. As you enter 9' Ceilings greet you on the Main Floor.
562 ALEXANDER RD
562 Alexander Road, Mercer County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3000 sqft
with modern construction materials, concrete walls with special insulations to make indoor quieter and save energy. 9' height ceiling, 8' height bedrooms' door & larger windows.
104 SAMJAN CIRCLE
104 Samjan Cir, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2855 sqft
During this time of Covid-19 please take the 3-D virtual tour of this gorgeous home from the comfort of your easy chair. https://my.matterport.
413 SAYRE DRIVE
413 Sayre Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1650 sqft
Imagine watching the sunset, over the Carnegie Lake from deck! Beautifully upgraded 3BR, 3.
7232 ELM COURT
7232 Elm Court, Heathcote, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1060 sqft
Beautifully upgraded condo in the heart of South Brunswick. This attractive, two bedroom, two full bath Juniper model is situated in the desirable community of Whispering Woods and offers countless upgrades and a private deck.
15 SCOTTSDALE COURT
15 Scottsdale Court, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
3810 sqft
This home can be delivered vacant or partially furnished. Spectacular custom home in the much sought after Shadow Oaks in Cranbury.
305 NASSAU STREET
305 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1316 sqft
Right on Nassau Street! This updated, sunlight-filled townhome is perfectly poised on Princeton's most historic street, moments from the University and town's fabulous theaters, shops, and eateries.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Princeton Meadows rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Princeton Meadows area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Kean University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Princeton Meadows from include Philadelphia, Elizabeth, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Toms River.
