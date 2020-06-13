/
139 Apartments for rent in Roebling, NJ📍
39 Amboy Ave
39 Amboy Avenue, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Spacious townhouse near public transportation - Property Id: 287794 This lovely 3-bedroom 1 bath home makes a perfect starter home! New Carper and freshly painted.
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1797 sqft
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.
171 NORMAN AVENUE
171 Norman Avenue, Roebling, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1472 sqft
Remodeled Semi detached on a double lot. The first thing you will see as you enter the house is the enclosed sunroom, perfect for your morning coffee.
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1200 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.
206 Lyons Lane
206 Lyons Lane, Fieldsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Bordentown New Jersey - Property Id: 119678 1 Bedroom on 1st Floor, includes gas, electric, and water, offstreet parking, Washer Dryer. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
21 BAILLY DRIVE
21 Bailly Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1455 sqft
"Outstanding "Also for rent at $2,000.This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in prestigious "Bridle Club"Enter into this home and be captivated by the upgraded flooring. The large formal dining room is breathtaking.
21 MANCHESTER WAY
21 Manchester Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 3-bedroom townhouse in the family-friendly Wyngate community of Burlington Township! Conveniently located near the NJ Turnpike, I-295 and Route 130. This home is move in ready with many updated features.
423 Radcliffe Street - A1
423 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Historic Bristol Borough! This apartment features wall to wall carpet, a large shared yard space, completely updated and is located across the street from the Delaware River where there are
825 POND STREET
825 Pond Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
600 sqft
3rd floor front apartment ready for new tenant. 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom. Living room has nice size coat closet. Kitchen with pantry. No pets allowed. Tenant pays electric/gas separate.
79 HORSESHOE LN S
79 Horseshoe Lane South, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1594 sqft
Experience living in an all inclusive Adult community before committing to buying. Take the time to preview this newly listed RENTAL in the popular Homestead community located in Columbus, NJ.
24582 E MAIN STREET
24582 East Main Street, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2546 sqft
This charming colonial style home has been tastefully tastefully renovated and is ready for new tenants. It is only a short walk to town and convenient to Routes 206,295 NJ and Pa Turnpike. Also close to Joint Military Base.
New Yorkshire
350 E BROAD STREET
350 East Broad Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 350 E BROAD STREET in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Magnolia Hill
201 CHAPEL COURT
201 Chapel Ct, Levittown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1150 sqft
NOW AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY!! An exceptional "BRAND NEW", lifestyle community awaits you at THE RESIDENCES AT ST JOSEPH COURT, located in the Fallsington area of historic Bucks County.
65 TATTERSALL DRIVE
65 Tattersall Drive, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1494 sqft
Spacious Hancock Hollow Townhouse, well located off 295, NJ Turnpike and 541. Two bedrooms, two full baths, one car garage, ceramic tile foyer and powder rooms, separate laundry room, Burlington Twp schools, shopping, restaurants, theaters.
9202 WHEATSHEAF RD
9202 Wheatsheaf Road, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Falls Township Park is Your Back Yard. This Charming 2 Bedroom Single Home in Falls is located right at the Entrance to Park and is convient for all recreational activities including a nearby lake.
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE
5706 Fleetwing Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom townhouse located in Bristol Twps , Bloomsdale Gardens. This property features a very nice, fenced in front yard, a large covered porch and a spacious open floor plan upon entering in the front room.
Historic Yorkshire
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.
6 W CHURCH STREET
6 West Church Street, Bordentown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1344 sqft
Spacious, sunny, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in heart of Bordentown City available for lease. Hardwood floors and charming details galore. Schedule today.
1380 BRISTOL PIKE
1380 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1519 sqft
Rental Applications will be accepted on Sunday 2/23 at the Open House. Welcome to 1380 Old Bristol Pike in awarding winning Pennsbury Schools.
607 POND STREET
607 Pond St, Bristol, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1695 sqft
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics.
307 HEADLEY STREET
307 Headley Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
This one bedroom, one bath apartment is now available. Located in quaint Bristol Borough with private entrance. Living space consists of living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, one nice sized bedroom and remodeled bathroom.
Whitehall Apartments
760 Eayrestown Rd, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Welcome to Whitehall Apartment rental homes. We offer the best apartment rent pricing in the Philadelphia South Jersey area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Roebling rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
Some of the colleges located in the Roebling area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Roebling from include Philadelphia, New Brunswick, Levittown, Trenton, and Camden.
