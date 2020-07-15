Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:01 AM
9 Apartments For Rent Near Cairn
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Last updated July 15 at 05:13 AM
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
3 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
3 Units Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
2 Units Available
Orchard Square
1801 Old Lincoln Hwy, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
964 sqft
Orchard Square is a small, pet-friendly community complete with a courtyard, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Units offer ranges, refrigerators and carpets for your convenience and comfort.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
5730 SHETLAND COURT
5730 Shetland Court, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1483 sqft
Rehabbed 3 bedroom 2 full bath End of Row Home in highly desirable Neshaminy Valley of Bensalem. Spacious Living room offers recessed lighting and ceiling Fan. Separate Formal Dinning Room with Ceiling Fan.
Last updated July 15 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
970 DURHAM RD
970 Durham Road, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath first floor apartment with private entrance, eat in kitchen, living room and dining room with off street parking
