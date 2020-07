Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave bathtub carpet ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center cc payments e-payments fire pit trash valet

Brook View is a gated community sitting on 15 scenic acres in Marlton, New Jersey. The garden style community consists of 116 luxury apartment and townhomes with private entrances, gourmet kitchens, nine foot ceilings and direct garage access in select homes. Our community is situated less than one mile from Routes 70 and 73, providing easy to retail shops, restaurants, major employers and Center City Philadelphia.