/
/
mercer county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
119 Apartments for rent in Mercer County, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,860
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,597
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,423
1246 sqft
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
19 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
900 sqft
A Quiet Place to Call Home. At Kuser Village we offer door front parking, beautifully landscaped grounds and free heat and hot water.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
11 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,722
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,547
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
39 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,572
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,708
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
38 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
67 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,558
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,592
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1455 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
22 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,380
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1256 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
51 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,477
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
4 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
14 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
9 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
750 sqft
**$500 Security Deposit for qualified applicants. Lalor Gardens is an exceptional community resplendent with shade trees, making it a sanctuary that offers unmatched value and superior amenities, spacious apartment homes and top quality service.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6 TWIN RIVERS DR N
6 Twin Rivers Drive North, Twin Rivers, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1620 sqft
Currently Tenant Occupied. Great Location on cul de sac and the back yard faces one of the schools in the development.
1 of 64
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
100 1ST AVENUE
100 1st Avenue, Hightstown, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2054 sqft
Unique opportunity to owns a totally renovated and expanded home in the historical town of Hightstown, located off the main street yet walking distance to the middle of the town.
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
502 CHERRY VALLEY ROAD
502 Cherry Valley Road, Princeton, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
6599 sqft
Live the Lifestyle You Have Imagined in this Stunning 6600 Square Foot Custom Built Center-Hall Colonial. This North Facing Full Brick Mansion features, 7 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 Bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
22 Oak Branch
22 Oak Branch Rd, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1457 sqft
Perfectly positioned with easy access to commuter routes and close to several dining & shopping options, this Easy Windsor beauty is just the home you’ve been searching for! Soft neutral paint colors, tons of natural light, and beautiful flooring
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
344 McClelland Ave.
344 Mcclellan Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 344 McCLELLAND - Property Id: 97551 For rent one bedroom house Has a full basement with a private work shop, long paved driveway and small garage,dishwasher , washer & dryer and a nice back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilbur
234 Walnut Ave
234 Walnut Avenue, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1480 sqft
Large Home for family - Large 4 Bed / 1 Bath home in Trenton available for rent.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 709
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,993
753 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298463 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
236 Masterson CT
236 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1573 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Rental Available in Ewing NJ - Property Id: 322518 BEAUTIFUL CONDO LOCATED IN DESIRABLE DEVELOPMENT -THE MADISON- Txt / call (609)235-5058 for information.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2410 Liberty St
2410 Liberty Street, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2347 sqft
Hamilton Township, NJ - Rent-To-Own this Three Story 4BR 2 Bath Home! This home is available for Rent-To-Own only, sorry no straight rent.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Trenton
94 Breunig Ave
94 Breunig Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
828 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. Yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Mercer County area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Princeton University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Philadelphia, New Brunswick, Toms River, Levittown, and Trenton have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PAOld Bridge, NJSomerset, NJ
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAPrinceton Meadows, NJHamilton Square, NJPlainsboro Center, NJNewtown, PABordentown, NJLambertville, NJ