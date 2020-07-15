34 Apartments For Rent Near TESU

Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:42 AM
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,095
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
750 sqft
**$500 Security Deposit for qualified applicants. Lalor Gardens is an exceptional community resplendent with shade trees, making it a sanctuary that offers unmatched value and superior amenities, spacious apartment homes and top quality service.
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
1 Unit Available
33 S LAFAYETTE AVENUE
33 South Lafayette Avenue, Morrisville, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
Newer remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 bath single home in Morrisville Borough. Great home by itself or fabulous opportunity for a contractor. Completely remodeled with open floor plan, newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
2410 Liberty St
2410 Liberty Street, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2347 sqft
Hamilton Township, NJ - Rent-To-Own this Three Story 4BR 2 Bath Home! This home is available for Rent-To-Own only, sorry no straight rent.
1 Unit Available
51 Hillman Ave
51 Hillman Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1408 sqft
Classic style in neutral colors, this single family home is just the opportunity you’ve been looking for! Rich flooring, bright trim, and tons of natural light, the welcoming interior will highlight nearly any decorating style and provides just the
1 Unit Available
344 McClelland Ave.
344 Mcclellan Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Available 08/01/20 344 McCLELLAND - Property Id: 97551 For rent one bedroom house Has a full basement with a private work shop, long paved driveway and small garage,dishwasher , washer & dryer and a nice back yard.
1 Unit Available
Hanover Academy
209 E FRONT STREET
209 East Front Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
770 sqft
For rent a beautiful main level unit in historical Mill Hill. In Vicinity of Court houses, State Goverment, Restaurants, Museums, Trenton City Hall, Post office, etc... Walking distance to Trenton Train Station.
1 Unit Available
South Trenton
19 Furman St
19 Furman Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house ready for you! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 Unit Available
Stuyvesant-Prospect
39 Edgemere Avenue
39 Edgemere Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1286 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Stuyvesant-Prospect
618 Stuyvesant Avenue
618 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1428 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Wilbur
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Franklin Park
1310 Genesee St
1310 Genesee Street, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
It’s a four bedroom house also the basement is a half finished basement could be used as a family room as well it has a four car Driveway you’re responsible for the light the gas the water........................................................
1 Unit Available
305 PINGREE AVENUE
305 Pingree Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
1888 sqft
Glendale ranch with flexible floor plan accommodating up to 5 separate bedrooms or additional den and office. One year minimum lease term. Longer term preferred.
1 Unit Available
Central West
329 W STATE STREET
329 West State Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
30000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 329 W STATE STREET in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Hanover Academy
319 ACADEMY STREET
319 Academy Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2448 sqft
Say hello to your new dream home. Located in the Mill Hill section of Trenton, this four bedroom, two full bathroom property is just what you have been looking for. This freshly renovated unit gives you so much space.
1 Unit Available
Stuyvesant-Prospect
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue
33 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Stately floorplan with a Bonus room on the upper floor.
1 Unit Available
East Trenton
94 Breunig Ave
94 Breunig Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
828 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. Yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
1 Unit Available
77 HOMAN AVENUE
77 Homan Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1788 sqft
Beautiful 4BR 2 bath Split in Ewing - Lovingly cared for home with plenty of room to enjoy. Wonderful raised deck off DR that leads to the fenced rear yard.
1 Unit Available
Greenwood and Hamilton
475 Hamilton Ave
475 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$580
4500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
I am only renting a single room. Only rooms for rent not the house. No smoking no drugs no Alcohol in the house Must verify employment and income. No couples. Please call me at 7323792376.
1 Unit Available
35 KESWICK AVENUE
35 Keswick Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1275 sqft
Well cared for 3BR / 2bath Ranch in Ewing - Full fininshed Basement - fully fenced yard - close to schools, shopping, and transportation. Credit/Tenancy Report, POI that will cover the rent with one weeks gross income, references required!
1 Unit Available
Greenwood and Hamilton
547 HAMILTON AVENUE
547 Hamilton Avenue, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 547 HAMILTON AVENUE in Trenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
South Trenton
533 2nd St
533 2nd Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Cozy Home for you! *Showings Beginning 7.01.2020 - Walk into a home that invites you in. 4 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A back lawn help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
1 Unit Available
South Trenton
313 Federal St
313 Federal Street, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
950 sqft
2 beds 1 bath Brand new - newly renovated No Pets Allowed (RLNE5424556)
