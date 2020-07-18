Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath town home with garage. Many great features including updated kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, bonus room, fully fenced yard, in a quiet neighborhood. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 MAYFAIR LANE have any available units?
124 MAYFAIR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington County, NJ.
Is 124 MAYFAIR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
124 MAYFAIR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.