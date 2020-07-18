All apartments in Burlington County
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:11 AM

124 MAYFAIR LANE

124 Mayfair Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

124 Mayfair Lane, Burlington County, NJ 08054

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath town home with garage. Many great features including updated kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout, bonus room, fully fenced yard, in a quiet neighborhood. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 MAYFAIR LANE have any available units?
124 MAYFAIR LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burlington County, NJ.
Is 124 MAYFAIR LANE currently offering any rent specials?
124 MAYFAIR LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 MAYFAIR LANE pet-friendly?
No, 124 MAYFAIR LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burlington County.
Does 124 MAYFAIR LANE offer parking?
Yes, 124 MAYFAIR LANE offers parking.
Does 124 MAYFAIR LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 MAYFAIR LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 MAYFAIR LANE have a pool?
No, 124 MAYFAIR LANE does not have a pool.
Does 124 MAYFAIR LANE have accessible units?
No, 124 MAYFAIR LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 124 MAYFAIR LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 MAYFAIR LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 MAYFAIR LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 MAYFAIR LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
