52 AVENUE B

QUALITY is the word used to best describe this completely renovated pristine 3 bed 2 bath rental. This property faces the center of Hudson County Park and is in one of Bayonne's highest sought after neighborhoods. This unit boasts brand new oak hardwood floor, new energy efficient windows and utilities, Italian imported tiles, and tons of sunlight throughout. Layout includes formal dining room and oversized living room, a huge master en-suite with two walk in closets and the other two bedrooms large enough for a queen bed, each bedroom having a generous sized closet. Unit also features central AC, Samsung stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting with dimmers. Sorry, no pets.