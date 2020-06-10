All apartments in Bayonne
Bayonne, NJ
52 AVENUE B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

52 AVENUE B

52 Avenue B · (201) 433-1111
Location

52 Avenue B, Bayonne, NJ 07002
Pamrapo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
QUALITY is the word used to best describe this completely renovated pristine 3 bed 2 bath rental. This property faces the center of Hudson County Park and is in one of Bayonne's highest sought after neighborhoods. This unit boasts brand new oak hardwood floor, new energy efficient windows and utilities, Italian imported tiles, and tons of sunlight throughout. Layout includes formal dining room and oversized living room, a huge master en-suite with two walk in closets and the other two bedrooms large enough for a queen bed, each bedroom having a generous sized closet. Unit also features central AC, Samsung stainless steel appliances, and recessed lighting with dimmers. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 AVENUE B have any available units?
52 AVENUE B has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 52 AVENUE B have?
Some of 52 AVENUE B's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 AVENUE B currently offering any rent specials?
52 AVENUE B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 AVENUE B pet-friendly?
No, 52 AVENUE B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bayonne.
Does 52 AVENUE B offer parking?
No, 52 AVENUE B does not offer parking.
Does 52 AVENUE B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 AVENUE B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 AVENUE B have a pool?
No, 52 AVENUE B does not have a pool.
Does 52 AVENUE B have accessible units?
No, 52 AVENUE B does not have accessible units.
Does 52 AVENUE B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 AVENUE B has units with dishwashers.
Does 52 AVENUE B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 52 AVENUE B has units with air conditioning.
