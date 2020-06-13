/
new providence
102 Apartments for rent in New Providence, NJ
$
New Providence
13 Units Available
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
New Providence
1 Unit Available
127 SAGAMORE DR
127 Sagamore Drive, New Providence, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms split level home located in desirable Murray Hill section of New Providence. First floor has updated kitchen with custom cabinetry and custom center island, Most of the appliances are updated.
New Providence
1 Unit Available
22 CAMERON RD
22 Cameron Road, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Home is vacant and safe to show. Beautifully updated ranch located in a great neighborhood. This 3BR ranch features master bedroom with a half bath, another full bath, living room, formal dining room and galley style kitchen with eat-in area.
New Providence
1 Unit Available
76 HIGH ST
76 High Street, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement.
New Providence
1 Unit Available
45 WESTVIEW AVE, Unit A
45 Westview Avenue, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1400 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath FURNISHED townhouse for rent. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large, private, paver patio with table, chairs & BBQ. Walk to town, restaurants, food stores and NP High School. Only half mile walk to Murray Hill train station.
New Providence
1 Unit Available
28 Southgate Rd
28 Southgate Rd, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautifully landscaped grounds create an attractive, park-like setting for enjoyable year-round living. 1- 2 bedroom apartment w/ separate entrances, full-sized eat-in kitchens, elegant hardwood flrs, & large closets.
Results within 1 mile of New Providence
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.
Summit
1 Unit Available
22 ROTARY LN
22 Rotary Lane, Summit, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
Clean, freshly painted 2004 new construction 6 bedroom colonial in great neighborhood. Franklin School district, spacious and move in ready condition.
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 SPGFLD AVE UNIT 4
800 Spgfld Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bright & Spacious 1 BDRM W/CACgreat location,NYC train across the street & close to stores
Chatham
1 Unit Available
173 RIVEREDGE DR
173 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Renovated in 2019, oversized one-bedroom condo w/ transitional decor and high-end finishes. Viking cooktop/oven/ Bosch dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck overlooking the Passaic River/ park 1 car garage/entry into unit.
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 OLD SPRINGFIELD AVE 7
800 Old Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Bright, sunny and clean! Well maintained condo one block from train, grocery, stores. HW Floors, in unit laundry, attached garage, central air. Commuter Dream!
1 Unit Available
152 SNYDER AVE
152 Snyder Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
VACANT. This is a newer 2006 3 BR townhouse with a LOT of space. Huge master bedroom with WIC and additional closet space. Beautiful spacious eat-in kitchen opens into the family and dining room. Convenient 2-nd floor laundry room.
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.
New Providence
1 Unit Available
47 BERGEN RD
47 Bergen Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1885 sqft
Fully restored Mid-Century Modern gem in the elite section of Murray Hill, Berkeley Heights. Newly redone 3 BR, 2 BA split. Large main floor with new kitchen. Granite counters & stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Generously sized bedrooms.
Chatham
1 Unit Available
5 Avon
5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
802 sqft
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of New Providence
$
Chatham
15 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,886
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,282
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,681
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for New Providence rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,220.
Some of the colleges located in the New Providence area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to New Providence from include New York, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, and Hoboken.
