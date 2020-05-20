710 7th Avenue

Amenities

Annual Rental. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Situated on a large corner lot on a quiet, beautifully tree lined street. Front porch with Lake views. Hardwood flooring throughout with with a bright, open layout. Owner pays for water & electric. Tenant is responsible for gas usage only. Walking distance to the Beach, Boardwalk, Restaurants, Cafes, Music and Shopping in Downtown Asbury Park. Owner has requested credit score/report and income/ employment verification. Pets considered on a case by case basis.