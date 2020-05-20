All apartments in Asbury Park
Last updated May 20 2020 at 8:26 AM

710 7th Avenue

710 Seventh Avenue · (800) 531-2885 ext. 103
Location

710 Seventh Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Asbury Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Annual Rental. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. Situated on a large corner lot on a quiet, beautifully tree lined street. Front porch with Lake views. Hardwood flooring throughout with with a bright, open layout. Owner pays for water & electric. Tenant is responsible for gas usage only. Walking distance to the Beach, Boardwalk, Restaurants, Cafes, Music and Shopping in Downtown Asbury Park. Owner has requested credit score/report and income/ employment verification. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 7th Avenue have any available units?
710 7th Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 710 7th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
710 7th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 7th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 7th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 710 7th Avenue offer parking?
No, 710 7th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 710 7th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 7th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 7th Avenue have a pool?
No, 710 7th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 710 7th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 710 7th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 710 7th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 7th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 7th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 7th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
