Apartment List
/
NH
/
portsmouth
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Portsmouth, NH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Staysail Way
13 Staysail Way, Portsmouth, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,775
13 Staysail Way Available 07/01/20 One Bedroom Condo in Portsmouth - Schedule a showing for this one bedroom condo just off Rt 95 in Portsmouth. Enjoy your own deck and one car garage, as well as nearby tennis courts.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
428 Pleasant Street
428 Pleasant Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
990 sqft
This beautiful first floor condo is available in Portsmouth's historic South End for a June 1 start date.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
150 Route 1 By-Pass Highway
150 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1790 sqft
This luxury home located on the first floor corner of the Middle Hill Condos is on the rental market for the first time.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
198 Islington Street
198 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1546 sqft
Looking for a Portsmouth home that finally checks all the boxes on your wishlist, and is just steps from Market Square? From sunrise to sunsets, and through the changing seasons, this top floor condo offers sweeping views from each bright and

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
87 Union St
87 Union Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Portsmouth. Completely renovated with a master suit on its own floor.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
264 South Street
264 South St, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1350 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Don't miss this AMAZING opportunity to call Portsmouth home. Live in this beautiful sought-after neighborhood located in the charming south end.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
51 Islington Street
51 Islington Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
SHOWINGS START 4/15/2020. ONLY SERIOUS & WELL QUALIFIED TENANTS NEED INQUIRE. ALL PARTIES WILL ADHERE TO COVID-19 SOCIAL DISTANCING REGULATIONS.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a

1 of 3

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
54 Lovell Street
54 Lovell St, Portsmouth, NH
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Unfurnished executive rental available to move in by the holidays! Be the first to live in this beautiful craftsman style townhouse located in Portsmouth's desirable West End! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, open concept home is tucked away on a private
Results within 1 mile of Portsmouth

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9 Pioneer Point
9 Pioneer Road, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2625 sqft
SEASONAL, FURNISHED CONDO: Great views of Eastman Lake! Stay in this very clean unit on Eastman Lake and enjoy being close to South Cove, close and convenient to exit 13, and right on the lake! The condo features 3 bedrooms with a bedroom on the

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
671 Main Street B
671 Main St, South Eliot, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1100 sqft
Unit B Available 07/01/20 Wicked Nice Townhouse - Property Id: 64793 High quality well maintained property, tile and hardwood floors. 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath. Located just 200 ft off Route 103 on private paved driveway in South Eliot.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
7 Locke Road
7 Locke Road, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1225 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW CASTLE: Light, spacious (650 sq feet) and well-maintained 1 BR Apartment, private garden patio, and use of garage with your 1 car. Perfect for the discrimating Professional. Enter from your private side door or drive directly into the garage.
Results within 5 miles of Portsmouth

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
47 Magnolia Lane
47 Magnolia Ln, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1036 sqft
Rare rental in Greenland, NH. Awesome location close to I-95, Route 101, Portsmouth and the Seacoast Beaches. Do you want a place to call home? You just found it! This very clean 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
488 Portsmouth Avenue
488 Portsmouth Avenue, Rockingham County, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Apartment. New carpets, Updated Bath, Freshly painted. Second floor One Bedroom Apartment, Off street parking, Small Deck, Wide hallway for easy moving. Additional storage space and On-site laundry hook-ups.

1 of 27

Last updated December 19 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
66 Rogers
66 Rogers Road, Kittery, ME
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
700 sqft
Comfortable and convenient, are two words that describe this charming duplex townhouse complete with farmers porch with room for your rocking chairs.
Results within 10 miles of Portsmouth

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Garden Lane
14 Garden Lane, Durham, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1973 sqft
14 Garden Lane Available 06/15/20 Spacious Home Available in the Oyster River School District - This 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is located in the UNH Faculty neighborhood in Durham, NH.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 O St
16 O Street, Hampton Beach, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1713 sqft
****LEASE TO OWN**** 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 1,731 SF Year Round Beach House. Home boasts beautiful ocean views, farmers porch, patio, decks galore and is just steps from Hampton Beach.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
23 Edgewood Road
23 Edgewood Rd, Durham, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
4 bedroom duplex, one of the bedroom can accommodate 2, 3 levels, full bath and 1/2 bath, laundry room, just 2 blocks to UNH and in town amenities. Off street parking for 3 cars, private 99" x 148" deck of the living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
497 Ocean Boulevard
497 Ocean Boulevard, Hampton Beach, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,650
600 sqft
Enjoy incredible views of the beach every day! This one bedroom is located across the street from Hampton Beach. It has been refreshed with new paint and carpets. Tons of natural light and your own balcony with panoramic ocean views.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
119 Kings Highway
119 Kings Highway, Rockingham County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
3560 sqft
Built in 2007, this pristine three bedroom custom home is within sight, sound and smell of the ocean on a sleepy side street just steps from the seaside boardwalk and beach entrance.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1 Monroe Street
1 Monroe Street, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1462 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated New Englander conveniently located on a dead end street.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
19 East Street
19 East St, Dover, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Charming and spacious updated four bedroom, one full bath duplex on quiet side street in Dover.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
46 Atkinson Street
46 Atkinson St, Dover, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1294 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom rental available close to the heart of Downtown Dover! Townhouse style duplex within walking distance to town. Sun porch, small yard, 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, wood floors and eat in kitchen. No pets, no smoking.
City Guide for Portsmouth, NH

Now as I was a-riding along in the height of my glory, / Now as I was riding along, you shall hear of my story. / Then I fell in love / with a fair pretty maid / And I asked her if she'd go along with me / Some pleasure and some pastimes to see. / We're a-riding down to Portsmouth. (Riding Down to Portsmouth, Tony Willett)

Ah, Portsmouth (pronounced Port-smith, not Port's-mouth, though the town is, of course, literally, at the mouth of a seaport) the idyllic setting that makes you want to meander through its streets lined with adorable shops, get lost in the splendor of its sea coast and never go back to where you come from -- or anywhere else. It's a city of contrasts. It's touristy without losing its warm, local appeal. It has history written all over its brick and clapboard houses, yet its shops and restaurants point to its embracing modernity as well. Its 21,000-strong population is a demographic microcosm of the whole country. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Portsmouth, NH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Portsmouth renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Portsmouth 2 BedroomsPortsmouth 3 BedroomsPortsmouth Apartments with Balcony
Portsmouth Apartments with GaragePortsmouth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPortsmouth Apartments with Parking
Portsmouth Apartments with Washer-DryerPortsmouth Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortsmouth Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MABrookline, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MANashua, NHRevere, MA
Haverhill, MAArlington, MAWoburn, MAWatertown Town, MALawrence, MAPeabody, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolBerklee College of Music
Boston UniversityBrandeis University
Bunker Hill Community College