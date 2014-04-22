Apartments for rent in New Hampshire

Life in New Hampshire

That initial display of independence has never left the state, whose motto "Live Free or Die" belies a stubborn streak that has made it famous for its refusal to be influenced by pretty much anyone or anything. New Hampshire's landscape aligns with its in-your-face attitude, and the mountainous, forested state features incredible scenery against a backdrop of challenging terrain and weather. In short, everyone and everything is a little obstinate, but in the very best way.

Nature at Its Best

Whether you choose north or south, New Hampshire is a fun, exciting, and dynamic place to live, with tons of outdoor activities and a strong sense of community and place. And with independence as its overriding principle, it is easy to live large (and free!) in this small state.

The Two Halves of New Hampshire

The North Country: New Hampshire's geography splits into two major regions: the northern region is much colder, and is home to the breathtaking White Mountains. Moving there can be difficult in the winter, as the roads are not always passable. Laconia, Berlin, and North Conway are the major cities, but their total population only adds up to about 40,000 people. It is important to make sure you explore the area, its communities, and the job market before relocating. Skiing, tourism, and nature conservancy are the major industries in these areas. There are lots of condos for rent in this region, and it is even easier to find a house to rent. Plus, many people move in and out of the northern region seasonally, so moving companies are disproportionately represented.

The Southern State: The southern part of New Hampshire, south of Hooksett, has an entirely different feel, economy, and community. Many people in the south work in the state's biggest city, Manchester, or its second largest, Nashua. Studio apartments and even 2 bedroom apartments in New Hampshire go for a mere fraction of what they would cost in the big city, so many people choose to commute to Boston while living in the Granite State. Southern New Hampshire's communities tend to be bigger and more engaged in modern life, although they definitely retain their old New England look and feel. The Seacoast -- with its pristine beaches including popular destination, Hampton -- is particularly loved for its great eateries, thriving jazz scene, and gorgeous sand and surf. Moving to any of these communities is easy: in keeping with its historically independent spirit, New Hampshire isn't about regulations or bureaucracy. Short-term leases are easy to come by in the cities, and in their own New Hampshire way, people are friendly and willing to help newcomers. New Hampshire's southern towns retain their community-based feel, and most businesses -- from apartment complexes to moving companies -- are locally owned.