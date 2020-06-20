All apartments in Nashua
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

2 Echo Ave

2 Echo Avenue · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

2 Echo Avenue, Nashua, NH 03062
West Hollis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large updated, three-bedroom, two bath Nashua single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available Aug 1st. Open concept living area, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, AC. Two car garage, mudroom, extra family room with wet bar, Washer and Dryer included. Great back yard with a large deck, three season porch and tree-house with slide. Convenient location to shops. fantastic commuter location. $2,900 monthly rent and security deposit. No smoking, no pets. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Echo Ave have any available units?
2 Echo Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashua, NH.
What amenities does 2 Echo Ave have?
Some of 2 Echo Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Echo Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2 Echo Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Echo Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2 Echo Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashua.
Does 2 Echo Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2 Echo Ave does offer parking.
Does 2 Echo Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Echo Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Echo Ave have a pool?
No, 2 Echo Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2 Echo Ave have accessible units?
No, 2 Echo Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Echo Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Echo Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Echo Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Echo Ave has units with air conditioning.
