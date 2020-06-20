2 Echo Ave

Amenities

Large updated, three-bedroom, two bath Nashua single family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Available Aug 1st. Open concept living area, hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, AC. Two car garage, mudroom, extra family room with wet bar, Washer and Dryer included. Great back yard with a large deck, three season porch and tree-house with slide. Convenient location to shops. fantastic commuter location. $2,900 monthly rent and security deposit. No smoking, no pets. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a credit and background check.