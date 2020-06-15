103 Ash Street - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking microwave range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

SHOWING FRIDAY THE 19TH AT 3PM TO 4PM



WHAT A DEAL!! You will love this delightful apartment. This 1-bed, 1-bath (Could be used as a 2-bed, 1-bath) apartment that comes with a parking spot, eat in kitchen, full bathroom, bedroom, living room (could be 2nd bedroom), giving you about 650 sq/ft of spacious elegance. Tiled Kitchen and Bathroom with the bedroom & living room being hardwood floors, all of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood located just outside of downtown Nashua. For any further questions or are looking for an application, feel free to email me at Peter@FoderaManagement.com