Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:25 PM

103 Ash Street - 3

103 Ash Street · (781) 439-5813
Location

103 Ash Street, Nashua, NH 03060
South End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
SHOWING FRIDAY THE 19TH AT 3PM TO 4PM

WHAT A DEAL!! You will love this delightful apartment. This 1-bed, 1-bath (Could be used as a 2-bed, 1-bath) apartment that comes with a parking spot, eat in kitchen, full bathroom, bedroom, living room (could be 2nd bedroom), giving you about 650 sq/ft of spacious elegance. Tiled Kitchen and Bathroom with the bedroom & living room being hardwood floors, all of this situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood located just outside of downtown Nashua. For any further questions or are looking for an application, feel free to email me at Peter@FoderaManagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Ash Street - 3 have any available units?
103 Ash Street - 3 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Ash Street - 3 have?
Some of 103 Ash Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Ash Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
103 Ash Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Ash Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 103 Ash Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashua.
Does 103 Ash Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 103 Ash Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 103 Ash Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Ash Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Ash Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 103 Ash Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 103 Ash Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 103 Ash Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Ash Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Ash Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Ash Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Ash Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
