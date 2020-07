Amenities

Recently updated spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the North End, one block from Bunny's market. Quiet side street with off street parking for 2 cars, nice neighborhood convenient to in town and highways. Newer carpets, refinished floors, recent windows, laundry in apartment. Good size bedrooms, owner occupied so it is well maintained. No pets, no smoking. $25 application fee per tenant. Available July 10th +/-.