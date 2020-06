Amenities

Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes. Remodeled with large updated kitchen with Stainless French Door Refrigerator, all Stainless appliances, buffet plus eat in table for dining. 3 Season porch extends the living area through glass french door off the kitchen. Updated bathroom plus washer/dryer in unit. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living room and two bedrooms. Large Master bedroom with king bed plus sitting area. Good sized 2nd bedroom with two twin beds. Lots of deep closets in this unit- plenty of closet space! Price based on min 6 mo rental or shorter periods for addt'l. 2 Off-street spots for parking. owner takes care of winter snow removal. Large shared yard with multiple seating areas to enjoy the fall breeze! Need Larger or Smaller....Check Our Other Options! Pet considered. Amazing Price For A 2 Bed Furnished Unit Available 6/17/20.