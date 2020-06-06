300 Bedford Street

Amenities
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown. This historic property features a half court basketball court, a fitness center, community lounge and a theatre room! All apartments have granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, and wood floors. All of this and we’re PET FRIENDLY! Cats are welcome and dogs are restricted by breed and size. (2 pet maximum & monthly pet fees apply.) Listing represents similar units. Floor plans and prices vary based on availability.