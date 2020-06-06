All apartments in Manchester
300 Bedford Street

300 Bedford Street · (603) 657-9728
Location

300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH 03101
Downtown Manchester

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
media room
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown. This historic property features a half court basketball court, a fitness center, community lounge and a theatre room! All apartments have granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, and wood floors. All of this and we’re PET FRIENDLY! Cats are welcome and dogs are restricted by breed and size. (2 pet maximum & monthly pet fees apply.) Listing represents similar units. Floor plans and prices vary based on availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Bedford Street have any available units?
300 Bedford Street has a unit available for $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Bedford Street have?
Some of 300 Bedford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Bedford Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Bedford Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Bedford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 Bedford Street is pet friendly.
Does 300 Bedford Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Bedford Street does offer parking.
Does 300 Bedford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Bedford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Bedford Street have a pool?
No, 300 Bedford Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 Bedford Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Bedford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Bedford Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Bedford Street has units with dishwashers.
