300 Bedford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse elevator gym parking media room

We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown. This historic property features a half court basketball court, a fitness center, community lounge and a theatre room! All apartments have granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers, and wood floors. All of this and we’re PET FRIENDLY! Cats are welcome and dogs are restricted by breed and size. (2 pet maximum & monthly pet fees apply.) Listing represents similar units. Floor plans and prices vary based on availability.