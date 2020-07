Amenities

Available 08/01/20 1 BR close to downtown Manchester



Sunny 1 BR apartment just 3 blocks from downtown Manchester's many restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife. Located across the street from a nice public park, this apartment has hardwood floors throughout. Laundry in the building. Cats allowed (no dogs). Heat and hot water is included.

No Dogs Allowed



