10 Northbrook Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Open light and bright 3rd Floor garden condo with a small room for office or walk-in closet. Includes Heat and Hot water. 2 parking spaces one of which is a carport with a storage unit. Pool, Clubhouse with exercise facility, banquet hall, library, tennis court, basketball court on beautifully landscaped grounds that feel tranquil to come home to. Will be available July 1, 2020. Good credit required, $35 application fee per person over 18. NO Pets, No smokers. Max occupancy is 3 persons.