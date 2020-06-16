All apartments in Manchester
10 Northbrook Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

10 Northbrook Drive

10 Northbrook Dr · (603) 621-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Northbrook Dr, Manchester, NH 03102
Northwest Manchester

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Open light and bright 3rd Floor garden condo with a small room for office or walk-in closet. Includes Heat and Hot water. 2 parking spaces one of which is a carport with a storage unit. Pool, Clubhouse with exercise facility, banquet hall, library, tennis court, basketball court on beautifully landscaped grounds that feel tranquil to come home to. Will be available July 1, 2020. Good credit required, $35 application fee per person over 18. NO Pets, No smokers. Max occupancy is 3 persons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Northbrook Drive have any available units?
10 Northbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Manchester, NH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Manchester Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Northbrook Drive have?
Some of 10 Northbrook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Northbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Northbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Northbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10 Northbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manchester.
Does 10 Northbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Northbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 10 Northbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Northbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Northbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10 Northbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 10 Northbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 Northbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Northbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Northbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
