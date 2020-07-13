Amenities
Terrace Garden Townhomes in Northwest Omaha, Nebraska, offers two and three bedroom townhomes with full basements, central heating and air, fully furnished kitchens, washer & dryer connections, private patio or balcony and upgraded fixtures, hardware, countertops and walk-in closets in select homes.
Our pet friendly community offers garages, professional management, a playground area, swimming pool and 24-hour emergency maintenance as well as a convenient location near I-680, I-80 Walmart, Hy-Vee, Target, Morton Middle School, PJ Master’s Elementary, Dunkin Donuts, Keystone Park, shopping, restaurants and bars.
Call one of our friendly employees today to schedule a tour of your new home at Terrace Garden Townhomes.
Ask us about our great move in specials!