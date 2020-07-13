Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking

Terrace Garden Townhomes in Northwest Omaha, Nebraska, offers two and three bedroom townhomes with full basements, central heating and air, fully furnished kitchens, washer & dryer connections, private patio or balcony and upgraded fixtures, hardware, countertops and walk-in closets in select homes.



Our pet friendly community offers garages, professional management, a playground area, swimming pool and 24-hour emergency maintenance as well as a convenient location near I-680, I-80 Walmart, Hy-Vee, Target, Morton Middle School, PJ Master’s Elementary, Dunkin Donuts, Keystone Park, shopping, restaurants and bars.



