Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

Terrace Garden Townhomes

10100 Grand Plz · (833) 923-2591
Location

10100 Grand Plz, Omaha, NE 68134
Maple Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 012 · Avail. now

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 111 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1068 sqft

Unit 152 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1217 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 141 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1217 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terrace Garden Townhomes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
Terrace Garden Townhomes in Northwest Omaha, Nebraska, offers two and three bedroom townhomes with full basements, central heating and air, fully furnished kitchens, washer & dryer connections, private patio or balcony and upgraded fixtures, hardware, countertops and walk-in closets in select homes.

Our pet friendly community offers garages, professional management, a playground area, swimming pool and 24-hour emergency maintenance as well as a convenient location near I-680, I-80 Walmart, Hy-Vee, Target, Morton Middle School, PJ Master’s Elementary, Dunkin Donuts, Keystone Park, shopping, restaurants and bars.

Call one of our friendly employees today to schedule a tour of your new home at Terrace Garden Townhomes.

Ask us about our great move in specials!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Detached garages for each home included, some guest parking. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terrace Garden Townhomes have any available units?
Terrace Garden Townhomes has 7 units available starting at $1,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Terrace Garden Townhomes have?
Some of Terrace Garden Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terrace Garden Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Terrace Garden Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terrace Garden Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Terrace Garden Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Terrace Garden Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Terrace Garden Townhomes offers parking.
Does Terrace Garden Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Terrace Garden Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Terrace Garden Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Terrace Garden Townhomes has a pool.
Does Terrace Garden Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Terrace Garden Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Terrace Garden Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terrace Garden Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
