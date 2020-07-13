Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 administration fee
Additional: $15 - $25 eco fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: 50 lb combined weight limit
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.