Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage garage cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area cc payments e-payments green community guest suite internet access key fob access smoke-free community

We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Offering a sleek, ultra-modern design, L14 Flats is one of the newest apartment communities in the Old Market District. With a huge variety of floor plans that range from studios to two bedroom apartment homes, we're sure to have the perfect fit for your next home. L14 Flats presents unmatched urban sophistication in the city's most progressive and eclectic neighborhood, located just blocks away from shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Omaha.