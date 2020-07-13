All apartments in Omaha
L14 Flats
L14 Flats

802 S 14th St · (402) 396-5058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE 68108

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 889 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 979 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from L14 Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
car wash area
cc payments
e-payments
green community
guest suite
internet access
key fob access
smoke-free community
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home. Please visit our website to check out our photography and virtual tours located on our website. If you want to see more of our community or a specific unit, we would be happy to provide pictures or a video tour of these. If you'd still like to stop in and see for yourself, we would be happy to schedule a tour!Offering a sleek, ultra-modern design, L14 Flats is one of the newest apartment communities in the Old Market District. With a huge variety of floor plans that range from studios to two bedroom apartment homes, we're sure to have the perfect fit for your next home. L14 Flats presents unmatched urban sophistication in the city's most progressive and eclectic neighborhood, located just blocks away from shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Omaha.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 administration fee
Additional: $15 - $25 eco fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet per month
restrictions: 50 lb combined weight limit
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does L14 Flats have any available units?
L14 Flats has 2 units available starting at $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does L14 Flats have?
Some of L14 Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is L14 Flats currently offering any rent specials?
L14 Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is L14 Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, L14 Flats is pet friendly.
Does L14 Flats offer parking?
Yes, L14 Flats offers parking.
Does L14 Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, L14 Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does L14 Flats have a pool?
No, L14 Flats does not have a pool.
Does L14 Flats have accessible units?
Yes, L14 Flats has accessible units.
Does L14 Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, L14 Flats has units with dishwashers.
