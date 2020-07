Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access valet service business center courtyard on-site laundry guest parking hot tub sauna

EXPERIENCE LIFE AT ITS PEAK: Set upon one of the highest elevations in Omaha, and adjacent to gorgeous trails, lakes, and city parks, Breckenridge Apartments is Southwest Omaha's premier apartment community. Omaha's Breckenridge Apartments is more than four walls... It's a lifestyle! You'll enjoy socializing at the sparkling pool and working out in our 24-hour fitness club. Life at Breckenridge Apartments is easy. And with high ceilings, crown molding, fireplaces, washers/dryers, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, and automatic garages, the comforts of your apartment home will provide the ultimate luxury surroundings for those days you want to stay in and relax with a good book.