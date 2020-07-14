Edgewater Court.

Lease Length: 2-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 for first applicant and $15 for each additional applicant.
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee at move in
Additional: Property Liability Coverage Fee of $9.75 per month. Utilities residents are responisble for a smal portion of water, sewer, trash, and gas which is billed back each month.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250 for first pet and $150 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pincers, Chows, Akita, Wolf, Wolf Hybrid, or any breed combination of above. Conditional Breeds: must provide Canine Good Citizen Certification for Dalmatians, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, and German Shepherds.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off Street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.