Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets furnished bathtub oven range Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments online portal package receiving

Welcome to Edgewater Court Apartments, where you'll love our spacious apartment homes. Here you will find apartments for rent in Omaha, NE that include an array of features designed for convenience and comfort. Edgewater Court Apartments offers one and two bedroom homes with spacious living rooms with dining areas, bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached baths, modern kitchens and private balconies and patios. With added conveniences like central air conditioning and wood burning fireplaces—you’ll discover what makes Edgewater Court Apartments your perfect home.



If you have been looking for an apartment for rent in Omaha, Edgewater Court Apartments has great amenities. Escape the summer heat and lounge at the pool, meet with friends and neighbors at the resident clubhouse, or enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds around your Edgewater Court community. Residents enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry facilities in every building, onsite management, and the assurance of outstandi