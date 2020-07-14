All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Edgewater Court

12418 Burt Plz · (833) 828-5933
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12418 Burt Plz, Omaha, NE 68154

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12406-03 · Avail. Aug 31

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 834-14 · Avail. Aug 7

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 824-17 · Avail. Aug 29

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 830-08 · Avail. Sep 13

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 828-23 · Avail. Jul 25

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Unit 12432-13 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Edgewater Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
furnished
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Welcome to Edgewater Court Apartments, where you'll love our spacious apartment homes. Here you will find apartments for rent in Omaha, NE that include an array of features designed for convenience and comfort. Edgewater Court Apartments offers one and two bedroom homes with spacious living rooms with dining areas, bedrooms with walk-in closets and attached baths, modern kitchens and private balconies and patios. With added conveniences like central air conditioning and wood burning fireplaces—you’ll discover what makes Edgewater Court Apartments your perfect home.

If you have been looking for an apartment for rent in Omaha, Edgewater Court Apartments has great amenities. Escape the summer heat and lounge at the pool, meet with friends and neighbors at the resident clubhouse, or enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds around your Edgewater Court community. Residents enjoy the convenience of onsite laundry facilities in every building, onsite management, and the assurance of outstandi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 for first applicant and $15 for each additional applicant.
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee at move in
Additional: Property Liability Coverage Fee of $9.75 per month. Utilities residents are responisble for a smal portion of water, sewer, trash, and gas which is billed back each month.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $250 for first pet and $150 for second pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Doberman Pincers, Chows, Akita, Wolf, Wolf Hybrid, or any breed combination of above. Conditional Breeds: must provide Canine Good Citizen Certification for Dalmatians, Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, and German Shepherds.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Off Street Parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Edgewater Court have any available units?
Edgewater Court has 12 units available starting at $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Edgewater Court have?
Some of Edgewater Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Edgewater Court currently offering any rent specials?
Edgewater Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Edgewater Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Edgewater Court is pet friendly.
Does Edgewater Court offer parking?
Yes, Edgewater Court offers parking.
Does Edgewater Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Edgewater Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Edgewater Court have a pool?
Yes, Edgewater Court has a pool.
Does Edgewater Court have accessible units?
No, Edgewater Court does not have accessible units.
Does Edgewater Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Edgewater Court has units with dishwashers.

