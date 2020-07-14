All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:17 AM

Blackstone Union

401 South 41st Street · (402) 382-6352
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 South 41st Street, Omaha, NE 68131
Blackstone

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Blackstone Union.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
bike storage
internet access
lobby
garage
parking
Enjoy living in Blackstone in this studio! - The Reeves layout is the perfect balance of luxury and efficiency! A private nook disguises the bedroom space, and a walk-in closet includes built-in shelving and a stackable washer and dryer. Well thought out finishes including white subway tile, a barn door that distinguishes the closet and white quartz counters create a wow factor that adds to the perfect studio floor plan.

Requirements: 1. Total Income of all occupants should be approximately 3x the monthly rent 2. No evictions in the past 5 years, any eviction will disqualify an applicant. 3. Collections on credit cards, utility, rent or cell phone bills are taken seriously and could disqualify an applicant, depending on the severity. 4. Late payments or collections on Medical bills or education loans are generally an exception and applicants will not be disqualified. 5. We do run a criminal background check in addition to the credit check.

(RLNE3432125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Blackstone Union have any available units?
Blackstone Union doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Blackstone Union have?
Some of Blackstone Union's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Blackstone Union currently offering any rent specials?
Blackstone Union is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Blackstone Union pet-friendly?
Yes, Blackstone Union is pet friendly.
Does Blackstone Union offer parking?
Yes, Blackstone Union offers parking.
Does Blackstone Union have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Blackstone Union offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Blackstone Union have a pool?
No, Blackstone Union does not have a pool.
Does Blackstone Union have accessible units?
No, Blackstone Union does not have accessible units.
Does Blackstone Union have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Blackstone Union has units with dishwashers.
