Blackstone Union

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard bike storage internet access lobby garage parking

Enjoy living in Blackstone in this studio! - The Reeves layout is the perfect balance of luxury and efficiency! A private nook disguises the bedroom space, and a walk-in closet includes built-in shelving and a stackable washer and dryer. Well thought out finishes including white subway tile, a barn door that distinguishes the closet and white quartz counters create a wow factor that adds to the perfect studio floor plan.



Requirements: 1. Total Income of all occupants should be approximately 3x the monthly rent 2. No evictions in the past 5 years, any eviction will disqualify an applicant. 3. Collections on credit cards, utility, rent or cell phone bills are taken seriously and could disqualify an applicant, depending on the severity. 4. Late payments or collections on Medical bills or education loans are generally an exception and applicants will not be disqualified. 5. We do run a criminal background check in addition to the credit check.



(RLNE3432125)