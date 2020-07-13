All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like
Bentley by Broadmoor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
Bentley by Broadmoor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Bentley by Broadmoor

822 N 94th Ct · (402) 347-4605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

822 N 94th Ct, Omaha, NE 68114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05002 · Avail. Aug 3

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 05006 · Avail. Sep 3

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 04005 · Avail. Aug 3

$895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bentley by Broadmoor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
green community
internet access
Bentley by Broadmoor Apartments puts you close to Omaha’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment! With easy access to the interstate, you will find yourself nestled in the middle of Omaha just minutes away from everything. Bentley by Broadmoor offers studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that will make you feel at home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25 per pet/per month
Cats
fee: $175
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $55 per month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bentley by Broadmoor have any available units?
Bentley by Broadmoor has 3 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Bentley by Broadmoor have?
Some of Bentley by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bentley by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Bentley by Broadmoor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bentley by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Bentley by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Bentley by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Bentley by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Bentley by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bentley by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bentley by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Bentley by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Bentley by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Bentley by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Bentley by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bentley by Broadmoor has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz
Omaha, NE 68130
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz
Omaha, NE 68124
Himebaugh Apartments
1011 S 30th St
Omaha, NE 68105
West Farnam Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue
Omaha, NE 68105
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz
Omaha, NE 68130
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave
Omaha, NE 68134
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd
Omaha, NE 68134
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St
Omaha, NE 68102

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 BedroomsOmaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly PlacesOmaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IALa Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NEGretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood ParkColumbus ParkOld MarketWestgateDowntown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at OmahaUniversity of Nebraska Medical Center