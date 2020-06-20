9462 Spencer Street, Omaha, NE 68134 Maple Village
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/10/20 Close to Everything! - Property Id: 289656
Three bedroom ranch with covered breezeway to garage. Beautiful floors and newly updated kitchen and bathroom. Huge yards for your barbeques and summertime fun! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289656 Property Id 289656
(RLNE5815055)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9462 Spencer St have any available units?
9462 Spencer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 9462 Spencer St have?
Some of 9462 Spencer St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9462 Spencer St currently offering any rent specials?
9462 Spencer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9462 Spencer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9462 Spencer St is pet friendly.
Does 9462 Spencer St offer parking?
Yes, 9462 Spencer St does offer parking.
Does 9462 Spencer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9462 Spencer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9462 Spencer St have a pool?
No, 9462 Spencer St does not have a pool.
Does 9462 Spencer St have accessible units?
No, 9462 Spencer St does not have accessible units.
Does 9462 Spencer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9462 Spencer St does not have units with dishwashers.