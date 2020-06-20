All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like 9462 Spencer St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
9462 Spencer St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

9462 Spencer St

9462 Spencer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Maple Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9462 Spencer Street, Omaha, NE 68134
Maple Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/10/20 Close to Everything! - Property Id: 289656

Three bedroom ranch with covered breezeway to garage. Beautiful floors and newly updated kitchen and bathroom. Huge yards for your barbeques and summertime fun!
Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying. Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289656
Property Id 289656

(RLNE5815055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9462 Spencer St have any available units?
9462 Spencer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 9462 Spencer St have?
Some of 9462 Spencer St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9462 Spencer St currently offering any rent specials?
9462 Spencer St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9462 Spencer St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9462 Spencer St is pet friendly.
Does 9462 Spencer St offer parking?
Yes, 9462 Spencer St does offer parking.
Does 9462 Spencer St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9462 Spencer St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9462 Spencer St have a pool?
No, 9462 Spencer St does not have a pool.
Does 9462 Spencer St have accessible units?
No, 9462 Spencer St does not have accessible units.
Does 9462 Spencer St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9462 Spencer St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Court
508 S 35th Ave
Omaha, NE 68105
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street
Omaha, NE 68022
Blackstone Station
3824 Farnam Street
Omaha, NE 68131
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz
Omaha, NE 68137
Tradition by Broadmoor
1250 S 157th St
Omaha, NE 68130
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz
Omaha, NE 68130
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St
Omaha, NE 68102
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St
Omaha, NE 68127

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center