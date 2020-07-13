Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning bathtub oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Apple Creek Apartments located in Southwest Omaha, Nebraska where you will find much more than an apartment, you'll find a home you'll love coming home to! At this apartment community we offer spacious studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes that can easily accommodate your furnishings! Our studio apartment homes are 520 in sq. ft and our one bedrooms are 720 sq ft. The two bedrooms/2 full bathroom apartment homes offer 920 sq ft. You'll also appreciate our refreshing indoor pool and hot tub, billiards room and fitness center or you can just relax and watch some TV or play some games in our cozy clubhouse. Our quiet, tranquil setting provides the perfect oasis after a hectic day and is close to everywhere you may need to go! Grocery shopping, banking, convenient stores, Omaha's largest mall, Oakview Mall, dining and entertainment are all within walking distance. Step up to the lifestyle you have worked hard for, step up to Apple Creek Apartments.