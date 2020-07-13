All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

Apple Creek

Open Now until 7pm
14010 Dorcas Plz · (402) 206-0837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE 68144
Montclair West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$852

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

Unit 0915 · Avail. Jul 21

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 0518 · Avail. Jul 25

$860

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1108 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,009

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,078

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apple Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Apple Creek Apartments located in Southwest Omaha, Nebraska where you will find much more than an apartment, you'll find a home you'll love coming home to! At this apartment community we offer spacious studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes that can easily accommodate your furnishings! Our studio apartment homes are 520 in sq. ft and our one bedrooms are 720 sq ft. The two bedrooms/2 full bathroom apartment homes offer 920 sq ft. You'll also appreciate our refreshing indoor pool and hot tub, billiards room and fitness center or you can just relax and watch some TV or play some games in our cozy clubhouse. Our quiet, tranquil setting provides the perfect oasis after a hectic day and is close to everywhere you may need to go! Grocery shopping, banking, convenient stores, Omaha's largest mall, Oakview Mall, dining and entertainment are all within walking distance. Step up to the lifestyle you have worked hard for, step up to Apple Creek Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for one pet, additional $150 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet, additional $10 for second pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apple Creek have any available units?
Apple Creek has 12 units available starting at $852 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Apple Creek have?
Some of Apple Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apple Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Apple Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apple Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Apple Creek is pet friendly.
Does Apple Creek offer parking?
Yes, Apple Creek offers parking.
Does Apple Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apple Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apple Creek have a pool?
Yes, Apple Creek has a pool.
Does Apple Creek have accessible units?
No, Apple Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Apple Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apple Creek has units with dishwashers.
