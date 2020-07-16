All apartments in Omaha
1304 S 11th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

1304 S 11th St

1304 S 11th St · (402) 680-1010
Location

1304 S 11th St, Omaha, NE 68108
Dahlman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 S 11th St · Avail. Sep 18

$1,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
coffee bar
1304 S 11th St Available 09/18/20 Coming soon 3 Bedroom Main Floor Duplex in Little Italy - Gorgeous, open concept, 3BR duplex features country modern updates throughout, The property is centrally located in Little Italy, walking distance to Echo coffee shop, Olsen's Bakery, and Downtown. Enjoy the convenience of a stackable washer/dryer in unit!

--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

This property is not yet available, but check back soon!

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Residents are responsible for all OPPD and MUD services.

IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?

Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

Yes, Pets Welcome!
(Restrictions Apply)
One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in
$30 a month pet rent per pet

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

(RLNE4643635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 S 11th St have any available units?
1304 S 11th St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 S 11th St have?
Some of 1304 S 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 S 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
1304 S 11th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 S 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 S 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 1304 S 11th St offer parking?
No, 1304 S 11th St does not offer parking.
Does 1304 S 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 S 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 S 11th St have a pool?
No, 1304 S 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 1304 S 11th St have accessible units?
No, 1304 S 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 S 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 S 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
