All apartments in Omaha
Find more places like Dewey 3700 Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Omaha, NE
/
Dewey 3700 Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Dewey 3700 Apartments

3817 Dewey Avenue · (402) 227-6193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Omaha
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE 68105

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Dewey 3700 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Unit 3625 Dewey Ave - 206 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 3625 Dewey Ave - 303 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dewey 3700 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
concierge
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
gym
internet access
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end finishes, a Juliet balcony and over-sized windows. Each individual apartment offers open floor plans and spacious kitchens, great for hosting! The apartments flow seamlessly into expansive living rooms and feature a variety of sleek gadgets, to include in-unit washers and dryers! The first floor has a climate controlled garage with bike storage and secure access. Concierge trash/recycling services and an in-house coffee bar are just some of the great features we have to offer. We also furnish a shared balcony with community grills and patio furniture, perfect for soaking up the sun! Your new home is located between 36th and 37th on Dewey Avenue, near shopping, dining, and local attractions of Blackstone. Our office is currently open Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm.

(RLNE2923951)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: 1st Floor Heated Parking Garage.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dewey 3700 Apartments have any available units?
Dewey 3700 Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Dewey 3700 Apartments have?
Some of Dewey 3700 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dewey 3700 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dewey 3700 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Dewey 3700 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dewey 3700 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dewey 3700 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dewey 3700 Apartments offers parking.
Does Dewey 3700 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dewey 3700 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dewey 3700 Apartments have a pool?
No, Dewey 3700 Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Dewey 3700 Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dewey 3700 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dewey 3700 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dewey 3700 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Dewey 3700 Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street
Omaha, NE 68102
Westport on the Lake
4118 S. 147th Plz
Omaha, NE 68137
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz
Omaha, NE 68127
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz
Omaha, NE 68116
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct
Omaha, NE 68134
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St
Omaha, NE 68102
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz
Omaha, NE 68106
Centerline
7007 Oak Street
Omaha, NE 68106

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms
Omaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Pet Friendly Places
Omaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity