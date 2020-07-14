Dewey 3700 Apartments

Amenities

3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end finishes, a Juliet balcony and over-sized windows. Each individual apartment offers open floor plans and spacious kitchens, great for hosting! The apartments flow seamlessly into expansive living rooms and feature a variety of sleek gadgets, to include in-unit washers and dryers! The first floor has a climate controlled garage with bike storage and secure access. Concierge trash/recycling services and an in-house coffee bar are just some of the great features we have to offer. We also furnish a shared balcony with community grills and patio furniture, perfect for soaking up the sun! Your new home is located between 36th and 37th on Dewey Avenue, near shopping, dining, and local attractions of Blackstone. Our office is currently open Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm.



