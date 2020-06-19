10811 Sahler St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the Knolls, Great Neighborhood and area. It is a 3 bed, 3 bath floor plan. It has a deck off of the master bedroom and a fireplace off of the kitchen, The open floor plan will leave you feeling right at home. Newly renovated with fresh paint throughout, brand new hardwood floors, custom designed hand-laid tile by a master craftsman, and much, much more! This well maintained home has been updated by the seller and tile has been hand laid by a tile expert! Located right by a great Golf Course for those golf lovers.



(RLNE5743264)