Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

10811 Sahler St

10811 Sahler Street · (816) 308-1498
Location

10811 Sahler Street, Omaha, NE 68164

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the Knolls, Great Neighborhood and area. It is a 3 bed, 3 bath floor plan. It has a deck off of the master bedroom and a fireplace off of the kitchen, The open floor plan will leave you feeling right at home. Newly renovated with fresh paint throughout, brand new hardwood floors, custom designed hand-laid tile by a master craftsman, and much, much more! This well maintained home has been updated by the seller and tile has been hand laid by a tile expert! Located right by a great Golf Course for those golf lovers.

(RLNE5743264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 Sahler St have any available units?
10811 Sahler St has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 10811 Sahler St have?
Some of 10811 Sahler St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 Sahler St currently offering any rent specials?
10811 Sahler St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 Sahler St pet-friendly?
No, 10811 Sahler St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Omaha.
Does 10811 Sahler St offer parking?
Yes, 10811 Sahler St does offer parking.
Does 10811 Sahler St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10811 Sahler St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 Sahler St have a pool?
No, 10811 Sahler St does not have a pool.
Does 10811 Sahler St have accessible units?
No, 10811 Sahler St does not have accessible units.
Does 10811 Sahler St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10811 Sahler St has units with dishwashers.
