in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance coffee bar guest suite new construction online portal smoke-free community

Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer. Located around the corner from Village Pointe Shopping Center, Father Flanagan Lake and Recreation Area, and the Indian Creek Golf Course. Located in the award-winning Elkhorn School District. Your home couldn't be in a better location!



Antler View provides its residents a selection of one and two bedroom homes in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the Metro area. We hope you take pleasure in your chef inspired kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful wood grain LVT flooring, open concept floor plans, huge closets, a magnificent clubhouse with swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center, and much more.



Come and ENJOY life at Antler View Apartment Homes!



Take a virtual tour of our 1 BEDROOM LAYOUT or 2 BEDROOM LAYOUT