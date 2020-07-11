All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Antler View

Open Now until 6pm
3132 N 186th Plz · (402) 718-9785
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE 68022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-303A · Avail. Aug 31

$940

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-202B · Avail. now

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Unit 5-301C · Avail. Aug 31

$1,236

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Unit 1-102A · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Antler View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
guest suite
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer. Located around the corner from Village Pointe Shopping Center, Father Flanagan Lake and Recreation Area, and the Indian Creek Golf Course. Located in the award-winning Elkhorn School District. Your home couldn't be in a better location!

Antler View provides its residents a selection of one and two bedroom homes in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the Metro area. We hope you take pleasure in your chef inspired kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful wood grain LVT flooring, open concept floor plans, huge closets, a magnificent clubhouse with swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center, and much more.

Come and ENJOY life at Antler View Apartment Homes!

Take a virtual tour of our 1 BEDROOM LAYOUT or 2 BEDROOM LAYOUT

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 12 months, 13 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per application
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $250 for 1st pet + $100 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 75lb weight restriction. Breed restrictions - pit bulls and rottweilers
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Surface lot parking available. Detached garages available for $85/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Antler View have any available units?
Antler View has 4 units available starting at $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Antler View have?
Some of Antler View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Antler View currently offering any rent specials?
Antler View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Antler View pet-friendly?
Yes, Antler View is pet friendly.
Does Antler View offer parking?
Yes, Antler View offers parking.
Does Antler View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Antler View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Antler View have a pool?
Yes, Antler View has a pool.
Does Antler View have accessible units?
Yes, Antler View has accessible units.
Does Antler View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Antler View has units with dishwashers.
