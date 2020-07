Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground bbq/grill community garden package receiving

Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens. This pet-friendly community includes a one-acre dog run that your pups will love! Take advantage of our large exercise facilities, play area, community building, and locker rooms. For residents with a green thumb, we offer garden plots where you can grow your own fresh fruits and vegetables. Come home to Eagle Crest!