furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:17 PM
16 Furnished Apartments for rent in Williston, ND
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
20 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
3710 26th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$850
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
28 Units Available
The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W, Williston, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
The Bluffs of Williston offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
90 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
Studio
$616
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$742
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$883
1010 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
32 Units Available
Eagles Landing Apartments
206 32nd St E #115, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1263 sqft
A welcoming community near Highway 2. Apartments offer hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. On-site amenities include a garage and grill area. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
147 Units Available
Prairie Pines
3401 Harvest Hills Ave, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$775
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1283 sqft
An upscale community, available furnished, featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. Fantastic amenities including shuffleboard, gym, dog park, fire pit, and playground. Garages available. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Phoenix Ridge Apartments
2301 11th Avenue West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
1066 sqft
Phoenix Ridge Apartment Homes is conveniently located near many businesses, schools, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. Our apartments in Williston are designed to be your next comfortable and cozy home.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
Williston Garden Apartments
10 42nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$755
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1298 sqft
Community features fitness center, BBQ grills, and controlled entry. Apartments include air conditioning, microwave, and dishwasher. Located steps from popular shopping destinations like UPS and Walmart Supercenter.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
21 Units Available
Renaissance Heights
4801 11th Ave W, Williston, ND
Studio
$695
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
Updated community with fantastic views. Near the airport and parks. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, hot tub, community room and pool table. Apartments offer oak cabinetry, carpeting and electronic locks.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
21 Units Available
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$757
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1285 sqft
Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
43 Units Available
Creekstone Twin Homes
2702 27th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1487 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1864 sqft
This community offers townhomes, houses and easy access to Williston Recreation Center. The homes are new and include heated garages and complimentary yard care. Furnished units are available and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
7 Units Available
Prairie Vista
1100 42nd Street East, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$745
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1125 sqft
If you’re looking for a wonderful apartment in Williston that offers you the perfect mix of convenience, style and amenities with an ideal location that includes diverse dining options, shopping venues, and entertainment choices, you’ll fall in love
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
17 Units Available
Rockridge Apartment Homes
2915 26th Street West #101, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
1175 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1450 sqft
Welcome to Rockridge Apartment Homes If you’re looking for an apartment in Williston, ND, that’s thoughtfully designed, clean and spacious with great amenities and an ideal location, you’ll love Rockridge Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
13 Units Available
Confluence at Harvest Hills
3701 Prairie Commons St, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$765
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1166 sqft
Welcome to Confluence at Harvest Hills Confluence at Harvest Hills Apartment Homes delivers the perfect combination of down-home comfort and sleek, contemporary design.
Last updated July 15 at 10:11 PM
4 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Gate Apartment Homes is Williston's luxury apartment home community featuring furnished and unfurnished one, two and three bedroom homes with superior amenities, fine finishes, and customer service that will exceed your expectations.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2410 23rd St W Apt 204
2410 23rd St W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$995
1020 sqft
This GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA Executive-Style Apartment boasts a huge living area, large Master Bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, and two full bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
413 Main St Apt 307
413 Main Street, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This roomy apartment features a studio type set up, one bath, and free washer/dryer use! Rent includes ALL utilities and is furnished and ready to move in! Walking distance to all amenities in town. Secure building near everything you need! Perfect!
