/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM
20 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williston, ND
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
44 Units Available
Creekstone Twin Homes
2702 27th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1487 sqft
This community offers townhomes, houses and easy access to Williston Recreation Center. The homes are new and include heated garages and complimentary yard care. Furnished units are available and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
47 Units Available
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,167
1290 sqft
A charming community in the University Commons subdivision. On-site amenities include a large meeting room, business center and a community room. Upscale apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1325 sqft
The Bluffs of Williston offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1305 sqft
You Deserve This. North Gate Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment home living by featuring amenities that provide you with all of the comfort and conveniences you should expect.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
102 Units Available
Fair Hills Apartments
2829 27th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1290 sqft
A newer community. On-site amenities include a playground, a garage, coffee bar and a 24-hour gym. Each apartment offers granite countertops, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
73 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,234
1290 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:29am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
Stunning one- to three-bedroom apartments near the heart of Williston. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached garages. Escape from the everyday in the indoor/outdoor pool with retractable roof or by barbecuing by the fire pits.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Mercy Heights
301 2nd Street East, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mercy Heights in Williston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
145 Units Available
Prairie Pines
3401 Harvest Hills Ave, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1283 sqft
An upscale community, available furnished, featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. Fantastic amenities including shuffleboard, gym, dog park, fire pit, and playground. Garages available. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1285 sqft
Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
3710 26th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1816 7th Ave E
1816 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
This end-unit townhouse boasts TONS of living space. Two living rooms plus an extra kitchenette in basement. Includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and washer/dryer included.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3312 29th St W Apt 406
3312 29th Street West, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Beautifully designed and maintained 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartment in Harvest Hills area. Conveniently located to 26th Street and all amenities in the area. Large bedrooms with huge closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3000 Golden Vista Ave
3000 Golden Vista Ave, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1884 sqft
This AMAZING condo boasts a HUGE living room with a fireplace and balcony overlooking the western sunset, as well as LARGE bedrooms and a heated 2-car garage! Nicely kept and very modern finishes.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
803 40th St E
803 40th Street East, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
Gorgeous 3BR/3BA/2 car garage twin home in Pheasant Crossing, featuring TWO master suites! Includes hardwood flooring, all new appliances, washer/dryer, and fully landscaped yard! Located just off University Ave and 40th Street, this home boasts
Results within 1 mile of Williston
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13698 Kristina St
13698 Kristina Street, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage twin home in Williston with FULLY LANDSCAPED AND FENCED back yard. Includes all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops, washer/dryer, FIREPLACE, and window coverings.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5813 Vanessa Ave
5813 Vanessa Avenue, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1680 sqft
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car HEATED garage twin home in Williston. Includes all stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile floors, granite counter tops. Over-sized Master Bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5808 Anna Ave
5808 Anna Avenue, Williams County, ND
NEARLY NEW 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car HEATED garage twin home in Williston with fenced back yard! All stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, window coverings, gorgeous granite counter tops and tile floors.
Results within 5 miles of Williston
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
13839 Charlson St
13839 Charlson Street Northwest, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1580 sqft
This nice home is nicely finished with an open living space, HUGE master bedroom, and separate area for a second living room or office! The master has a separate garden tub and shower, as well as double sinks in the vanity! Large yard for your
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5801 Victoria Ave Unit B
5801 Victoria Avenue, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage town home in Williston. Includes all stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, washer/dryer, and window coverings. Over-sized Master Bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet and balcony.
Similar Pages
Williston Apartments with BalconyWilliston Apartments with GarageWilliston Apartments with GymWilliston Apartments with Hardwood Floors