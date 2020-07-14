Elm Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



Welcome to Williston Living–where comfort takes center stage. Our three-bedroom mobile homes for rent in Williston, ND will have you sing “home sweet home” every time you step through the door. With cozy rooms, convenient amenities, and an ideal location we welcome your whole family with open arms, including the four-legged members.



Take advantage of the modern black appliances such as the over-the-range microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven. Make use of the washer and dryer or the central air and heating system. The yard is all yours. Let the kids and Fido play, host barbeque parties or invite your friends over for a chat. When the little ones are asking for something more, head over to the nearby playground. Don’t worry about your car because an ample parking space is next to the entrance.



