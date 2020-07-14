All apartments in Williston
Elm Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Elm Estates

2602 University Ave · (701) 401-4801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2602 University Ave, Williston, ND 58801

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elm Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!

Welcome to Williston Living–where comfort takes center stage. Our three-bedroom mobile homes for rent in Williston, ND will have you sing “home sweet home” every time you step through the door. With cozy rooms, convenient amenities, and an ideal location we welcome your whole family with open arms, including the four-legged members.

Take advantage of the modern black appliances such as the over-the-range microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and oven. Make use of the washer and dryer or the central air and heating system. The yard is all yours. Let the kids and Fido play, host barbeque parties or invite your friends over for a chat. When the little ones are asking for something more, head over to the nearby playground. Don’t worry about your car because an ample parking space is next to the entrance.

Thanks to our easy access to US Route 2, no des

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elm Estates have any available units?
Elm Estates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williston, ND.
What amenities does Elm Estates have?
Some of Elm Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elm Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Elm Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elm Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Elm Estates is pet friendly.
Does Elm Estates offer parking?
Yes, Elm Estates offers parking.
Does Elm Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elm Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elm Estates have a pool?
No, Elm Estates does not have a pool.
Does Elm Estates have accessible units?
No, Elm Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Elm Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elm Estates has units with dishwashers.
Does Elm Estates have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elm Estates has units with air conditioning.
