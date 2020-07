Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher furnished cable included carpet fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym playground bbq/grill accessible garage parking car charging clubhouse conference room courtyard media room tennis court

If you’re looking for an apartment in Williston, ND, that perfectly combines modern suburban luxury with the rustic charm of our rolling midwestern landscapes, you’ll love Prairie Pines at the Ridge Apartment Homes. Ideally located in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Williston, Prairie Pines is close to work, school, and plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.



Choose from more than a dozen one, two, and three-bedroom layouts to find the one that perfectly suits your lifestyle. You’ll thoroughly enjoy cooking in your chef’s kitchen with its sleek black appliances, generous kitchen island, deep double sink and stylish dark-wood cabinetry. You’ll find that the high-end designer finishes like large windows for natural light, central heat and air-conditioning, and in-home full-size washer and dryer to be the ultimate in convenient apartment living. Designer touches like high-end finishes, walk-in closets with built-in shelving, extra sound-proofing between units, coolin