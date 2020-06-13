30 Apartments for rent in Williston, ND

Moving to Williston, ND

What to Expect

The cost of living in Williston is a sizable amount less than that of the North Dakota average, and substantial savings can also be made in comparison to the national average cost of living.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least six weeks to relocate to rented accommodations in Williston. The demand for rental places is now fairly high due to the oil boom in the area.

What You Need

When you're out and about looking for a place to rent, you should carry the typical renters' arsenal. What does a prospective tenant need to seal the deal? Proof of income and of current employment, references -- three at most is the norm -- as well as a month's rent as a deposit.

Seeing the City

The best way to get around and to witness the city and surrounding areas, if you've the energy, is to utilize the walking routes. Make sure you've got your walking shoes on, or suffer the painful consequences!