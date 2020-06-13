30 Apartments for rent in Williston, ND📍
The city of Williston is located in Williams County, North Dakota. The 2010 census listed the population as a little more than 14,500. In 2012, the Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be over 18,500. The highest annual average temperatures of just over 84 degrees occur in July, while the lowest average annual temperatures of zero degrees are in January, which means you'll get your share of sun and snow in Williston.
What to Expect
The cost of living in Williston is a sizable amount less than that of the North Dakota average, and substantial savings can also be made in comparison to the national average cost of living.
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least six weeks to relocate to rented accommodations in Williston. The demand for rental places is now fairly high due to the oil boom in the area.
What You Need
When you're out and about looking for a place to rent, you should carry the typical renters' arsenal. What does a prospective tenant need to seal the deal? Proof of income and of current employment, references -- three at most is the norm -- as well as a month's rent as a deposit.
Seeing the City
The best way to get around and to witness the city and surrounding areas, if you've the energy, is to utilize the walking routes. Make sure you've got your walking shoes on, or suffer the painful consequences!
There remains a reasonable choice of rentals available in Williston, so it's simply a matter of searching to find the one that is most appealing to you. Nevertheless, as mentioned, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find something suitable. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be all set!
24th Avenue West: 24th Avenue West offers a range of property rentals including studio apartments and other apartment homes. It's a quiet central location not too far from local shops and schools.
Hamilton Lane: Hamilton Lane makes for a nicely secluded part of Williston, with easy access to U.S. Highway 2. Shops and other local amenities, such as Starbucks and CVS, can be reached within a couple of minutes by car.
11th Ave West: Situated just north of the airport, 11th Avenue West offers prospective renters a variety of places to live in Williston. With a WalkScore of 32 out of 100, it's located not far from central city (and restaurants including Wildcat Pizzeria), but yet still affords plenty of peace and quiet to those who choose to reside there.
U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 85 run parallel through the city. ND 1804 travels through the southern part of the city. West of Main Street, ND 1804 runs parallel with U.S. 2 and U.S. 85. Williston has its own train station, which is served by Amtrak. The Sloulin Field International Airport is four miles from central city.
How do the residents of Williston keep themselves occupied? Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center on 39th Lane NW is an interesting place. The center relates the story in great detail of the confluence of the Missouri River with the Yellowstone River. A wealth of information can be gleaned from the center. The Links of North Dakota is in fact a golf course located just off Highway 1804. As the name suggests, it's a links-style course. Some say it reminds them of a few of the courses to be found at the home of golf -- Scotland -- so it must be good! Talking about good, Basil Restaurant Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro on East Broadway serves up -- as you'd expect -- sushi, together with Asian cuisine in general. Reviews of the place are top-notch, so if you have a penchant for Asian food, then best you check this one out for yourself.