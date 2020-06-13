Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

30 Apartments for rent in Williston, ND

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$999
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North Gate Apartment Homes is Williston's luxury apartment home community featuring furnished and unfurnished one, two and three bedroom homes with superior amenities, fine finishes, and customer service that will exceed your expectations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
3710 26th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Mercy Heights
301 2nd Street East, Williston, ND
Studio
$795
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
889 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mercy Heights in Williston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
22 Units Available
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1285 sqft
Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
144 Units Available
Prairie Pines
3401 Harvest Hills Ave, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1283 sqft
An upscale community, available furnished, featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. Fantastic amenities including shuffleboard, gym, dog park, fire pit, and playground. Garages available. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W, Williston, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
The Bluffs of Williston offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
105 Units Available
Fair Hills Apartments
2829 27th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$731
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1290 sqft
A newer community. On-site amenities include a playground, a garage, coffee bar and a 24-hour gym. Each apartment offers granite countertops, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
44 Units Available
Creekstone Twin Homes
2702 27th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1487 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1864 sqft
This community offers townhomes, houses and easy access to Williston Recreation Center. The homes are new and include heated garages and complimentary yard care. Furnished units are available and pets are welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
29 Units Available
Regency Apartments
4010 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury complex with Energy Star appliances, wide-plank flooring and looped carpeting. Located near the waterway and parks. Oversized garages, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and dog park. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
47 Units Available
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E, Williston, ND
Studio
$749
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
964 sqft
A charming community in the University Commons subdivision. On-site amenities include a large meeting room, business center and a community room. Upscale apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
72 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
Studio
$707
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$926
1010 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:29am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,190
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
Stunning one- to three-bedroom apartments near the heart of Williston. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached garages. Escape from the everyday in the indoor/outdoor pool with retractable roof or by barbecuing by the fire pits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
29 Units Available
Eagles Landing Apartments
206 32nd St E #115, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1263 sqft
A welcoming community near Highway 2. Apartments offer hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. On-site amenities include a garage and grill area. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
3 Units Available
Phoenix Ridge Apartments
2301 11th Avenue West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1066 sqft
Phoenix Ridge Apartment Homes is conveniently located near many businesses, schools, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. Our apartments in Williston are designed to be your next comfortable and cozy home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1909 7th Ave E Apt B
1909 7th Avenue East, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
This sweet apartment is located in a QUIET 4-plex building that is conveniently located 2 blocks away from the new Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC). 2BR/1BA unit with washer-dryer on-site for tenant use.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2014 10th Ave E Apt 203
2014 10th Avenue East, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location!! Within walking distance of Recreation Center and Williston State College campus, this awesome 1 bedroom apartment features a HUGE living room and roomy bedroom. Lots of storage space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
803 40th St E
803 40th Street East, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
Gorgeous 3BR/3BA/2 car garage twin home in Pheasant Crossing, featuring TWO master suites! Includes hardwood flooring, all new appliances, washer/dryer, and fully landscaped yard! Located just off University Ave and 40th Street, this home boasts

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1816 7th Ave E
1816 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2480 sqft
This end-unit townhouse boasts TONS of living space. Two living rooms plus an extra kitchenette in basement. Includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and washer/dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3312 29th St W Apt 406
3312 29th Street West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
Beautifully designed and maintained 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartment in Harvest Hills area. Conveniently located to 26th Street and all amenities in the area. Large bedrooms with huge closets.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3000 Golden Vista Ave
3000 Golden Vista Ave, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1884 sqft
This AMAZING condo boasts a HUGE living room with a fireplace and balcony overlooking the western sunset, as well as LARGE bedrooms and a heated 2-car garage! Nicely kept and very modern finishes.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1321 11th St W Apt 203
1321 11th Street West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
This amazing 2BR/1BA apartment is conveniently located on 11th Street West, just south of the Mercy Medical Center campus.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
3002 W 17th Ave, APT 202
3002 17th Ave W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3002 W 17th Ave, APT 202 in Williston. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
2910 W 17th Ave, APT 101
2910 17th Ave W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$699
630 sqft
Good size 2 bedroom unit on the ground floor. Parking available. Trash, water, sewer services included. Tenant pays for electric. Carpet flooring, refrigerator, and oven/stove.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 14th Ave W
1722 14th Avenue West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Bison Apartments - Property Id: 171083 !! $500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH !! Our Bison community are 2 bed 1 bath apartments. We provide our tenants with water, sewer and trash. Bison is a pet friendly property.
City GuideWilliston
A few years back, Williston, ND, represented a quiet little backdrop agricultural city with a relatively stable population. These days, however, due to high oil prices and advances in technology, Williston has become the home to the U.S.'s largest oil boom, and the number of residents has risen accordingly, making it the place to be now!

The city of Williston is located in Williams County, North Dakota. The 2010 census listed the population as a little more than 14,500. In 2012, the Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be over 18,500. The highest annual average temperatures of just over 84 degrees occur in July, while the lowest average annual temperatures of zero degrees are in January, which means you'll get your share of sun and snow in Williston.

Moving to Williston, ND

What to Expect

The cost of living in Williston is a sizable amount less than that of the North Dakota average, and substantial savings can also be made in comparison to the national average cost of living.

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least six weeks to relocate to rented accommodations in Williston. The demand for rental places is now fairly high due to the oil boom in the area.

What You Need

When you're out and about looking for a place to rent, you should carry the typical renters' arsenal. What does a prospective tenant need to seal the deal? Proof of income and of current employment, references -- three at most is the norm -- as well as a month's rent as a deposit.

Seeing the City

The best way to get around and to witness the city and surrounding areas, if you've the energy, is to utilize the walking routes. Make sure you've got your walking shoes on, or suffer the painful consequences!

Neighborhoods in Williston

There remains a reasonable choice of rentals available in Williston, so it's simply a matter of searching to find the one that is most appealing to you. Nevertheless, as mentioned, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find something suitable. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be all set!

24th Avenue West: 24th Avenue West offers a range of property rentals including studio apartments and other apartment homes. It's a quiet central location not too far from local shops and schools.

Hamilton Lane: Hamilton Lane makes for a nicely secluded part of Williston, with easy access to U.S. Highway 2. Shops and other local amenities, such as Starbucks and CVS, can be reached within a couple of minutes by car.

11th Ave West: Situated just north of the airport, 11th Avenue West offers prospective renters a variety of places to live in Williston. With a WalkScore of 32 out of 100, it's located not far from central city (and restaurants including Wildcat Pizzeria), but yet still affords plenty of peace and quiet to those who choose to reside there.

Life in Williston

U.S. Highway 2 and U.S. Highway 85 run parallel through the city. ND 1804 travels through the southern part of the city. West of Main Street, ND 1804 runs parallel with U.S. 2 and U.S. 85. Williston has its own train station, which is served by Amtrak. The Sloulin Field International Airport is four miles from central city.

How do the residents of Williston keep themselves occupied? Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center on 39th Lane NW is an interesting place. The center relates the story in great detail of the confluence of the Missouri River with the Yellowstone River. A wealth of information can be gleaned from the center. The Links of North Dakota is in fact a golf course located just off Highway 1804. As the name suggests, it's a links-style course. Some say it reminds them of a few of the courses to be found at the home of golf -- Scotland -- so it must be good! Talking about good, Basil Restaurant Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro on East Broadway serves up -- as you'd expect -- sushi, together with Asian cuisine in general. Reviews of the place are top-notch, so if you have a penchant for Asian food, then best you check this one out for yourself.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Williston?
The average rent price for Williston rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,140.
What cities do people live in to commute to Williston?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Williston from include Sidney.

