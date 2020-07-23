/
williams county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:30 AM
49 Apartments for rent in Williams County, ND📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
21 Units Available
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$757
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1285 sqft
Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Renaissance Heights
4801 11th Ave W, Williston, ND
Studio
$695
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$768
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
1152 sqft
Updated community with fantastic views. Near the airport and parks. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, hot tub, community room and pool table. Apartments offer oak cabinetry, carpeting and electronic locks.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
Rockridge Apartment Homes
2915 26th Street West #101, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1175 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1450 sqft
Welcome to Rockridge Apartment Homes If you’re looking for an apartment in Williston, ND, that’s thoughtfully designed, clean and spacious with great amenities and an ideal location, you’ll love Rockridge Apartment Homes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
25 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$699
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1305 sqft
You Deserve This. North Gate Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment home living by featuring amenities that provide you with all of the comfort and conveniences you should expect.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
135 Units Available
Prairie Pines
3401 Harvest Hills Ave, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$775
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1283 sqft
An upscale community, available furnished, featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. Fantastic amenities including shuffleboard, gym, dog park, fire pit, and playground. Garages available. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
6 Units Available
Prairie Vista
1100 42nd Street East, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$745
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for a wonderful apartment in Williston that offers you the perfect mix of convenience, style and amenities with an ideal location that includes diverse dining options, shopping venues, and entertainment choices, you’ll fall in love
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Windscape
1508 Bison Drive, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$675
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1067 sqft
Williston is known as a pleasant prairie town that serves as a local hub for business, entertainment and development.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Vue 28
3332 28th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$745
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1368 sqft
A new construction community along the south end of the city, minutes from Downtown Williston. Upscale amenities including two fitness centers, detached garages, and in-unit washer and dryer. Patio or balcony in each unit.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
116 Units Available
Fair Hills Apartments
2829 27th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$794
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$796
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,048
1290 sqft
A newer community. On-site amenities include a playground, a garage, coffee bar and a 24-hour gym. Each apartment offers granite countertops, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
44 Units Available
Creekstone Twin Homes
2702 27th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1487 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1864 sqft
This community offers townhomes, houses and easy access to Williston Recreation Center. The homes are new and include heated garages and complimentary yard care. Furnished units are available and pets are welcome.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
89 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
Studio
$643
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$750
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1010 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
33 Units Available
Regency Apartments
4010 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury complex with Energy Star appliances, wide-plank flooring and looped carpeting. Located near the waterway and parks. Oversized garages, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and dog park. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
44 Units Available
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E, Williston, ND
Studio
$749
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
964 sqft
A charming community in the University Commons subdivision. On-site amenities include a large meeting room, business center and a community room. Upscale apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Tioga Apartments
910 Welo Street North, Tioga, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1379 sqft
Tioga Apartments is an apartment community located in the heart of the Bakken oil region in beautiful Tioga, North Dakota.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W, Williston, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
The Bluffs of Williston offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Dakota Ridge
5963 Highway 85, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$720
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$845
1149 sqft
Beautiful new construction located in a private, residential area. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and dog park. Upscale apartments feature lots of storage, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Balconies or patios.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
4 Units Available
Mercy Heights
301 2nd Street East, Williston, ND
Studio
$795
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mercy Heights in Williston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:13 AM
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,040
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1503 sqft
Stunning one- to three-bedroom apartments near the heart of Williston. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached garages. Escape from the everyday in the indoor/outdoor pool with retractable roof or by barbecuing by the fire pits.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Dakota Commons
123 30th St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1578 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- to three-bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes that boast expansive views of the Dakota landscape. Open floor plans, in-home laundry, walk-in closets and controlled-access entry.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
30 Units Available
Eagles Landing Apartments
206 32nd St E #115, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1263 sqft
A welcoming community near Highway 2. Apartments offer hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. On-site amenities include a garage and grill area. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
3 Units Available
Phoenix Ridge Apartments
2301 11th Avenue West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$915
1066 sqft
Phoenix Ridge Apartment Homes is conveniently located near many businesses, schools, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. Our apartments in Williston are designed to be your next comfortable and cozy home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
3710 26th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$850
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Confluence at Harvest Hills
3701 Prairie Commons St, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$765
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1166 sqft
Welcome to Confluence at Harvest Hills Confluence at Harvest Hills Apartment Homes delivers the perfect combination of down-home comfort and sleek, contemporary design.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Williston Garden Apartments
10 42nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$755
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1242 sqft
Community features fitness center, BBQ grills, and controlled entry. Apartments include air conditioning, microwave, and dishwasher. Located steps from popular shopping destinations like UPS and Walmart Supercenter.