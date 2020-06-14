12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williston, ND

/
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
You Deserve This. North Gate Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment home living by featuring amenities that provide you with all of the comfort and conveniences you should expect.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
4 Units Available
Mercy Heights
301 2nd Street East, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mercy Heights in Williston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
68 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$783
802 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
104 Units Available
Fair Hills Apartments
2829 27th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$725
849 sqft
A newer community. On-site amenities include a playground, a garage, coffee bar and a 24-hour gym. Each apartment offers granite countertops, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
144 Units Available
Prairie Pines
3401 Harvest Hills Ave, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
856 sqft
An upscale community, available furnished, featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. Fantastic amenities including shuffleboard, gym, dog park, fire pit, and playground. Garages available. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
709 sqft
Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 12 at 11:29am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,190
962 sqft
Stunning one- to three-bedroom apartments near the heart of Williston. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached garages. Escape from the everyday in the indoor/outdoor pool with retractable roof or by barbecuing by the fire pits.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
46 Units Available
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$805
786 sqft
A charming community in the University Commons subdivision. On-site amenities include a large meeting room, business center and a community room. Upscale apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
24 Units Available
The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
904 sqft
The Bluffs of Williston offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
29 Units Available
Eagles Landing Apartments
206 32nd St E #115, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
A welcoming community near Highway 2. Apartments offer hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. On-site amenities include a garage and grill area. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
3710 26th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
774 sqft
Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2014 10th Ave E Apt 203
2014 10th Avenue East, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
780 sqft
Location, location, location!! Within walking distance of Recreation Center and Williston State College campus, this awesome 1 bedroom apartment features a HUGE living room and roomy bedroom. Lots of storage space.
