Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Williston, ND with garage

Williston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
22 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1305 sqft
You Deserve This. North Gate Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment home living by featuring amenities that provide you with all of the comfort and conveniences you should expect.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Phoenix Ridge Apartments
2301 11th Avenue West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1066 sqft
Phoenix Ridge Apartment Homes is conveniently located near many businesses, schools, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. Our apartments in Williston are designed to be your next comfortable and cozy home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
145 Units Available
Prairie Pines
3401 Harvest Hills Ave, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1283 sqft
An upscale community, available furnished, featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. Fantastic amenities including shuffleboard, gym, dog park, fire pit, and playground. Garages available. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
104 Units Available
Fair Hills Apartments
2829 27th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$728
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1290 sqft
A newer community. On-site amenities include a playground, a garage, coffee bar and a 24-hour gym. Each apartment offers granite countertops, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
68 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
Studio
$707
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$783
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$923
1010 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Mercy Heights
301 2nd Street East, Williston, ND
Studio
$795
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
889 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mercy Heights in Williston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1285 sqft
Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W, Williston, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
The Bluffs of Williston offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
44 Units Available
Creekstone Twin Homes
2702 27th St W, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1487 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,445
1864 sqft
This community offers townhomes, houses and easy access to Williston Recreation Center. The homes are new and include heated garages and complimentary yard care. Furnished units are available and pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
29 Units Available
Regency Apartments
4010 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury complex with Energy Star appliances, wide-plank flooring and looped carpeting. Located near the waterway and parks. Oversized garages, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and dog park. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
46 Units Available
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E, Williston, ND
Studio
$749
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$947
964 sqft
A charming community in the University Commons subdivision. On-site amenities include a large meeting room, business center and a community room. Upscale apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:29am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,190
962 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1503 sqft
Stunning one- to three-bedroom apartments near the heart of Williston. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached garages. Escape from the everyday in the indoor/outdoor pool with retractable roof or by barbecuing by the fire pits.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
29 Units Available
Eagles Landing Apartments
206 32nd St E #115, Williston, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1263 sqft
A welcoming community near Highway 2. Apartments offer hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. On-site amenities include a garage and grill area. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1816 7th Ave E
1816 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2480 sqft
This end-unit townhouse boasts TONS of living space. Two living rooms plus an extra kitchenette in basement. Includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and washer/dryer included.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
803 40th St E
803 40th Street East, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
Gorgeous 3BR/3BA/2 car garage twin home in Pheasant Crossing, featuring TWO master suites! Includes hardwood flooring, all new appliances, washer/dryer, and fully landscaped yard! Located just off University Ave and 40th Street, this home boasts

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3000 Golden Vista Ave
3000 Golden Vista Ave, Williston, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1684 sqft
This AMAZING condo boasts a HUGE living room with a fireplace and balcony overlooking the western sunset, as well as LARGE bedrooms and a heated 2-car garage! Nicely kept and very modern finishes.
Results within 1 mile of Williston

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5813 Vanessa Ave
5813 Vanessa Avenue, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1680 sqft
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car HEATED garage twin home in Williston. Includes all stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile floors, granite counter tops. Over-sized Master Bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5808 Anna Ave
5808 Anna Avenue, Williams County, ND
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1880 sqft
NEARLY NEW 4 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car HEATED garage twin home in Williston with fenced back yard! All stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, window coverings, gorgeous granite counter tops and tile floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
13698 Kristina St
13698 Kristina Street, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1800 sqft
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car garage twin home in Williston with FULLY LANDSCAPED AND FENCED back yard. Includes all new stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops, washer/dryer, FIREPLACE, and window coverings.
Results within 5 miles of Williston

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
13839 Charlson St
13839 Charlson Street Northwest, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1580 sqft
This nice home is nicely finished with an open living space, HUGE master bedroom, and separate area for a second living room or office! The master has a separate garden tub and shower, as well as double sinks in the vanity! Large yard for your

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5801 Victoria Ave Unit B
5801 Victoria Avenue, Williams County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage town home in Williston. Includes all stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, washer/dryer, and window coverings. Over-sized Master Bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet and balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
5803 Victoria Ave Unit I
5803 Victoria Avenue, Williams County, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
This newer townhome boasts hardwood flooring on the main level, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, HUGE bedrooms, and a FENCED YARD!! Includes attached 1-car garage, washer/dryer, and all window coverings (nice faux wood).
City Guide for Williston, ND

A few years back, Williston, ND, represented a quiet little backdrop agricultural city with a relatively stable population. These days, however, due to high oil prices and advances in technology, Williston has become the home to the U.S.'s largest oil boom, and the number of residents has risen accordingly, making it the place to be now!

The city of Williston is located in Williams County, North Dakota. The 2010 census listed the population as a little more than 14,500. In 2012, the Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be over 18,500. The highest annual average temperatures of just over 84 degrees occur in July, while the lowest average annual temperatures of zero degrees are in January, which means you'll get your share of sun and snow in Williston. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Williston, ND

Williston apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

