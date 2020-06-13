/
burlington
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 PM
48 Apartments for rent in Burlington, ND📍
Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
Burlington Apartments
141 Valley Avenue, Burlington, ND
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Burlington Apartments *Pet Friendly* Free wifi! - Located in Burlington, ND, these apartments are on the edge Minot making it a nice place to retreat back home to. Take a virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xmqyXGyutmm (RLNE2570019)
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunset Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 05:27am
Country Meadows
2016 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country Meadows in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated January 21 at 11:16am
Prairie Heights
3414 21st Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1342 sqft
Welcome to Prairie Heights Apartments in Minot where you will enjoy spacious floor plans, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, free wifi, garage included and more! With easy access to Hwy 83 Bypass, Prairie
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Terrace Heights
505 4th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$495
400 sqft
505 4th Street SW - 3 Available 05/01/20 Terrace Heights - Pet Friendly & Central Location - A quiet Pet Friendly apartment community located near the heart of Minot.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Lindenwood
3705 2nd St NE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$865
935 sqft
3705 2nd Street NE 210 Available 07/08/20 Lindenwood Apartments *Free Cable & Wifi!* Pet Friendly Building! - Located in Northeast Minot, Lindenwood Apartments offers quick and easy access to the Minot Air Force Base! Our 3705 building is pet
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Skyport
2105 5th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
750 sqft
Skyport Apartments *Pet Friendly* - Skyport is conveniently nestled on North Hill in close proximity to Broadway, Market Place Foods, and surrounding restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northfield
1 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$805
929 sqft
1 36th Ave.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Royal Suites
2015 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
2015 8th St. NW 16 Available 06/15/20 Royal Suites - 2015 8th St. NW Minot on North Hill! A great price for a 1 bedroom apartment.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Cedarwood North
525 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$605
750 sqft
525 22nd Avenue NW D49 Available 07/06/20 Cedarwood North Apartments - Pet Friendly with Heat Paid! - Cedarwood North apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in a great north hill location.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Brooklyn Heights
411 8th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brooklyn Heights in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northdale in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Kenwood on 5th
2821 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$935
1247 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kenwood on 5th in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Remington
205 27th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$685
2 Bedrooms
$795
Remington Apartments - on Minot's North Hill - Remington Apartments are conveniently located near Minots major north/south route. Apartments feature private entry, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit washer & dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northern Plains in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$848
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
South Pointe
1201 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1040 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and other shopping and dining outlets. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units available, all with updated kitchens, generous closet space and central air. Heat and garage included in rent. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$695
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1503 sqft
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 08:50pm
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1424 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Paramount at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Burlington rentals listed on Apartment List is $840.
Some of the colleges located in the Burlington area include Minot State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burlington from include Minot.