Fair Hills Apartments

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking playground bbq/grill garage cats allowed coffee bar 24hr maintenance

Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. Please schedule yours today. Fair Hills offers beautiful, spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes ideally located in Williston, ND. The community lies minutes away from the Williston Airport, Hagan Elementary School, shopping and dining. Residents enjoy features such as walk-in closets, kitchen islands, balcony or patio, and laundry rooms equipped with a full-size washer and dryer. Each apartment home comes with its own garage. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, playground and 2 bark parks. At Fair Hills, we pride ourselves on providing the best customer service and strive for high satisfaction amongst our residents. Find us at the corner of 26th Street West and 29th Avenue West, two miles west of US Highway 2 in Williston, North Dakota!