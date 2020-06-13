/
/
dickinson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:29 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Dickinson, ND📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
West River at Dickinson (States Addition)
2542 4th Street West, Dickinson, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
1058 sqft
Welcome to West River at Dickinson! Our North Dakota community sits in a scenic location close to Dickinson State University with lovely views of Patterson Lake, Dickinson City Trails, and the Heart River Golf Course that are all nearby.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
638 2nd Ave E
638 2nd Avenue East, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 bedroom, 2 bath Single Family house - Beautiful home located in East Dickinson. Features include: 3 bedrooms with bonus room in basement, 1.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1545 13th St W
1545 13th Street West, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
2000 sqft
1545 13th St W Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Located in a quiet and well established neighborhood this 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
217 G St
217 G Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1008 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Double-wide - Back to the market 3 bedroom 2 bath doublewide! Pet friendly and in a great place in the park! Call now! (RLNE5848791)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
247 B St
247 B Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! 247 B St - Great home neat and clean! Ready for you today! Water sewer garbage included. Off street parking. (RLNE5835396)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
805 Southview Ave
805 Southview Avenue, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Excellent 3 bd 2 ba home available now! Quiet part of the park right near the entrance! Don't miss out! (RLNE5820856)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
234 G St
234 G Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1008 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Double-wide! - Nicely redone 3bd and 2 ba home ready for you today! Call today to view! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5816003)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
251 C St
251 C Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1088 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home waiting for you! Pet Friendly. (RLNE5787973)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
229 G St
229 G Street, Dickinson, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2016 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom 2 bath - Check out this over 2000 sq foot home in Heartland. Huge kitchen, dining room, laundry room. Tons of cabinets and storage! Pet friendly for an addtional $100 per month. Don't miss out! (RLNE5771596)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dickinson rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,110.
Some of the colleges located in the Dickinson area include Dickinson State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.