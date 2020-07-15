Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:44 AM
43 Apartments For Rent Near MSU
30 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$698
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
94 Units Available
Prairie Heights
3414 21st Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1342 sqft
Welcome to Prairie Heights Apartments in Minot where you will enjoy spacious floor plans, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, free wifi, garage included and more! With easy access to Hwy 83 Bypass, Prairie
15 Units Available
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$860
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
9 Units Available
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$960
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
7 Units Available
Country Meadows
2016 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$815
5 Units Available
Country View
1635 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
6 Units Available
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.
7 Units Available
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
645 sqft
4 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Units Available
Valley View
3200 NW 20th Ave, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Units Available
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
3 Units Available
Westridge
1405 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
2 Units Available
Landmark Circle
2102 NW Landmark Cir, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1668 sqft
2 Units Available
Sky Crest Apartments
2008 33rd St NW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$930
5 Units Available
Cedarwood MSU Apartments
1400 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$585
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Cedarwood MSU Apartments - Pet Friendly - Starting March 1st! Cedarwood MSU- located just North of the MSU campus! Cedarwood MSU is located close to MSU, and in a nice residential area.
2 Units Available
Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
3 Units Available
Skyport
2105 5th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
3 Units Available
Terrace Pointe Apartments
1800 16th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$855
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1080 sqft
2 Units Available
Ramblin Villas
527 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$515
550 sqft
1 Unit Available
Kenwood on 5th
2821 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$935
1247 sqft
Kenwood on 5th - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - HIF Income Based Unit - Are you working in a essential service field of work and seeking affordable housing? The 2 bedroom/2 bath at Kenwood on 5th Apartments offers great amenities to fit your needs, at an
1 Unit Available
First Avenue Apartments
13 1st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$905
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13 1st Avenue SW - 501 Available 08/07/20 First Avenue Apartments - Downtown living at some of it's finest. - First Avenue Apartments are a beautifully decorated historical building. Offering great views of downtown and Minot's north side.
1 Unit Available
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
Contact for Availability
Southdale
1526 16th Ave SW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
Southdale Apartments are in a prime location that provides easy access to any where in Minot along with great views of the valley from the patios/balconies.
1 Unit Available
Twin Villas
1829 2nd Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$645
675 sqft
Twin Villas - Great SE Location! Pet Friendly, Free Wifi! Heat Paid! - Twin Villas Apartments in Minot, have a great location in an established neighborhood in Minot.