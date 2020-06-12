/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williston, ND
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
73 Units Available
South Ridge Apartments
3709 7th St W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$867
1010 sqft
Luxurious one- to three- bedroom apartments with fine finishes, including wood-style flooring and full washer and dryer in each unit. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a large clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
24 Units Available
The Bluffs of Williston
3017 31ST AVE W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1185 sqft
The Bluffs of Williston offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
North Gate Apartment Homes
621 42nd St E, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$939
1032 sqft
You Deserve This. North Gate Apartment Homes has set a high standard for apartment home living by featuring amenities that provide you with all of the comfort and conveniences you should expect.
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
102 Units Available
Fair Hills Apartments
2829 27th St W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$927
982 sqft
A newer community. On-site amenities include a playground, a garage, coffee bar and a 24-hour gym. Each apartment offers granite countertops, walk-in closet and hardwood floors. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:29am
18 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
3602 7th St W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1128 sqft
Stunning one- to three-bedroom apartments near the heart of Williston. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, attached garages. Escape from the everyday in the indoor/outdoor pool with retractable roof or by barbecuing by the fire pits.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Mercy Heights
301 2nd Street East, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$975
889 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mercy Heights in Williston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
145 Units Available
Prairie Pines
3401 Harvest Hills Ave, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
An upscale community, available furnished, featuring hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. Fantastic amenities including shuffleboard, gym, dog park, fire pit, and playground. Garages available. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
28 Units Available
Regency Apartments
4010 7th Ave E, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$945
1111 sqft
Luxury complex with Energy Star appliances, wide-plank flooring and looped carpeting. Located near the waterway and parks. Oversized garages, tennis courts, 24-hour gym and dog park. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
16 Units Available
Eagle Crest Apartments
3710 26th St W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$915
985 sqft
Eagle Crest Apartment Homes brings elevated apartment living to Williston, North Dakota. Our 168 spacious homes feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, and updated kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
29 Units Available
Eagles Landing Apartments
206 32nd St E #115, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1263 sqft
A welcoming community near Highway 2. Apartments offer hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. On-site amenities include a garage and grill area. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
46 Units Available
University Commons
3108 3rd Ave E, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$947
964 sqft
A charming community in the University Commons subdivision. On-site amenities include a large meeting room, business center and a community room. Upscale apartments with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
Roosevelt East Apartments
425 32nd St E, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
964 sqft
Roosevelt East Apartment Homes is a great place to live in the beautiful plains of North Dakota. Our apartments in Williston are conveniently located close to work and school as well as great shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Phoenix Ridge Apartments
2301 11th Avenue West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1066 sqft
Phoenix Ridge Apartment Homes is conveniently located near many businesses, schools, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options. Our apartments in Williston are designed to be your next comfortable and cozy home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1909 7th Ave E Apt B
1909 7th Avenue East, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
This sweet apartment is located in a QUIET 4-plex building that is conveniently located 2 blocks away from the new Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC). 2BR/1BA unit with washer-dryer on-site for tenant use.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1321 11th St W Apt 203
1321 11th Street West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
This amazing 2BR/1BA apartment is conveniently located on 11th Street West, just south of the Mercy Medical Center campus.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3002 W 17th Ave, APT 202
3002 17th Ave W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$699
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3002 W 17th Ave, APT 202 in Williston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2910 W 17th Ave, APT 101
2910 17th Ave W, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$699
630 sqft
Good size 2 bedroom unit on the ground floor. Parking available. Trash, water, sewer services included. Tenant pays for electric. Carpet flooring, refrigerator, and oven/stove.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 14th Ave W
1722 14th Avenue West, Williston, ND
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
Bison Apartments - Property Id: 171083 !! $500 OFF FIRST FULL MONTH !! Our Bison community are 2 bed 1 bath apartments. We provide our tenants with water, sewer and trash. Bison is a pet friendly property.
Results within 5 miles of Williston
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5803 Victoria Ave Unit I
5803 Victoria Avenue, Williams County, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
This newer townhome boasts hardwood flooring on the main level, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, HUGE bedrooms, and a FENCED YARD!! Includes attached 1-car garage, washer/dryer, and all window coverings (nice faux wood).
